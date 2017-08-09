The Allen Boys, North Carolina’s only touring sacred steel band, will play a free concert at 6 p.m. Aug. 11 at Durham Central Park.
Durham County

Calendar of events: Friday, Aug. 11-Saturday, Aug. 19

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at http://bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like the event to appear in the calendar.

Friday, Aug. 11

Art Openings

Austin Cathey, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery

Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tuQM2k, 919-636-4135.

Aug. Artist Exhibitions, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery

Featuring artists Lynn Bregman Blass, Peg Bachenheimer, Mirinda Kossoff, and Emily Lees. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tuQM2k, 919-636-4135.

Jennifer Strickland, Fused Glass Artist, at WomanCraft

Meet Jennifer, learn more about her passion and techniques as she demonstrates her artistry; light refreshments served. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2h2JTDP, 919-929-3300.

Scopes Medicine and Art Exhibition: A Multi-Media Reflection on Chronic Disease

First year medical students use artistic media to reflect on their community partner's experience with chronic disease, integrating the arts and humanities into medical education at Duke. Free parking available in the underground Bryan Research Building Parking Garage on Research Drive. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Trent Semans Center for Health Education, Duke University, 8 Searle Center Dr, 6th Floor, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uC00Ln, 919-660-3663.

Music

Durham Central Park Concert Series: The Allen Boys

Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vCRdcb, 919-450-5186.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Davy Knowles

Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 9 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen

Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Crank It Loud presents: The Second After (CD Release)

Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Roar the Engines and Eyeball

Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Lonely Biscuits

Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Ernest Turner Trio

Details: Friday, Aug. 11, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Stoll ‘N Gold; the caller will be Jack Mitchell. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Centry Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Movies

North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival

Features a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, various times and prices. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1fpC9Vm, 919-560-3030.

Movies by Moonlight: Power Rangers (PG-13)

Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tvvim5.

Theater

Waiting for Godot

Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 at the door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2v12iqt, 919-929-2787.

Stealing the Magic Capes by Durham Regional Theatre Children’s Theatre Camp

Second in “The Origin of Bob the Dragon” series of plays for children & youth written & directed by Jenny Justice. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Trinity Ave. Presbyterian Church, 927 W. Trinity Ave, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vf2M9U, 919-286-5717.

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Saturday, Aug. 12

Music

Abe Reid & The Spikedrivers

Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Jason Herring & The Mystery Plan and Winfield

Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

In The Valley Below and Flagship

Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Avante

Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Jazz Saturday w/ Gary Brunotte, Glen Ingram and Bob Jackson

Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Jazz Blues & Barbecue with David Russell & the Port City Blues, and Lee Gildersleeve & the Bad Dogs

Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance: Waltz Night

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 7-11 p.m. Living Arts Collective, 410 W. Geer St, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Movies

North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival

Features a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, various times and prices. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1fpC9Vm, 919-560-3030.

Movies by Moonlight: Shrek (PG)

Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 8:30-10:30 p.m. $5. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tvvim5.

Theater

Waiting for Godot

Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2vTX5NK, 919-929-2787.

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Sunday, Aug. 13

Music

Concert on the Village Green: Instruments of Justice

Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2eUqsfz.

Live Band Karaoke w/ Bob Stephens

Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Coma Kids, Cosmic Punk and Yada Yada

Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys

Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Movies

North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival

Features a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, various times and prices. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1fpC9Vm, 919-560-3030.

Theater

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Monday, Aug. 14

Music

As Shadows Collapse, Black River Township, Zestrah and Terra.Sick

Details: Monday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

That’s the Joint!: Open mic

Join us as we take the traditional Monday night "open mic" to a whole new level-comedy, live music, MCs, producers, talent showcase. Details: Monday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Tuesday, Aug. 15

Kids

Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp: The Angry Birds (PG)

Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Tim & Susan Wells

Details: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Oak House and Easter Island

Details: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Wednesday, Aug. 16

Kids

Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp: The Angry Birds (PG)

Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.

Music

Albert Cummings Band

Details: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m. $20 Seated/$15 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Spencer Lee

Details: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.

Thursday, Aug. 17

Kids

Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp: The Angry Birds (PG)

Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.

Music

Carolina Lightnin’

Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Isaac Smith

Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Seven Deadly Bibs, Durham Ukulele Orchestra and Shane Cooley & The Midnight Girls

Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Feral Conservatives, Sportsmanship and DoDoDo

Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Amanda Shires and Boy Named Banjo

Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Jarren Benton, OC from NC and Chyna

Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Movies

Movies Under the Stars: Remember the Titans (PG)

Bring your own blankets or chairs. Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 8:30 p.m. Free. Wallace Wade Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/28LOtQJ, 919-968-2878.

Mommy’s Morning Movies

A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill.

Friday, Aug. 18

Art Openings

“Some Assembly Required: Can You Build It?” Opening Reception at Pleiades Gallery

Artists explore the concept of “assemblage,” 3D elements project out of a base or substrate. Exhibit runs through Sunday, October 1. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.

Seed to Soil to Seed: Ad Infinitum, Opening Reception at Cameron Gallery

Part of a larger body of garden and soil-related sculptural works by Sara Good of Memphis. On exhibit through Saturday, September 9. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wBoSmk, 919-688-6960.

Music

Brightleaf Summer Concert Series: Will McBride Group

No outside food, drinks or coolers permitted. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, Gregson St at Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uhsyw9, 919-682-9229.

Durham Central Park Concert Series: Be Steadwell

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2u04luq, 919-450-5186.

Tommy Edwards

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Roost, Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Ctr, Pittsboro. http://bit.ly/2wrVJtR, 919-542-4000.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Rusty Wright Band

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Harvey Dalton Arnold

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Brick + Mortar and The Moms and Lonnie Walker

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Tyler Daniel Bean, Boy Rex and S.E. Ward

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Benefit for Greg Klaiber

Featuring Tooth, Solar Halos, Bitter Resolve, Gates Of Endor, Bvnnies, Squall, Magma Opus, En Serenade, Miracles, Almost People, The Wigg Report, and Charles Latham. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

The Tills, Drag Sounds and Pie Face Girls

Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Third Friday dance sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Theater

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Improv Percolator

A showcase for local improv students and teams. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Saturday, Aug. 19

Music

Rock the Park Concert & Movies Series: Trolls (G)

Sit back, relax and enjoy family and friends while watching a movie on a big screen. Food vendors will be on site. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1TNsxCn, 919-560-4355.

Aug. Birthday Party: Good Rocking Sam

If you were born in Aug., bring your friends, party favors and come on in! Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

ZOOCRU

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

The Roosevelts and Katie Rose (solo)

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Shehehe, 3 Body Problem and Reese McHenry & The Fox

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Dave Finucane Quartet

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Jazz Saturday w/ Hal Engler Quartet

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Theater

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Comedian Jordan Carlos and Matt White

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $11 Advance/$13 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

No Shame Theatre

An open performance venue for original and compelling works. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Movies

Movies by Moonlight: Wonder Woman (PG-13)

Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2w6XQmS.

Movies at the Library: Hidden Figures (PG)

Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-969-2022.

