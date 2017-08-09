Calendar of events: Friday, Aug. 11-Saturday, Aug. 19

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at http://bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like the event to appear in the calendar.
Friday, Aug. 11
Art Openings
Austin Cathey, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery
Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tuQM2k, 919-636-4135.
Aug. Artist Exhibitions, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery
Featuring artists Lynn Bregman Blass, Peg Bachenheimer, Mirinda Kossoff, and Emily Lees. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tuQM2k, 919-636-4135.
Jennifer Strickland, Fused Glass Artist, at WomanCraft
Meet Jennifer, learn more about her passion and techniques as she demonstrates her artistry; light refreshments served. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-9 p.m. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2h2JTDP, 919-929-3300.
Scopes Medicine and Art Exhibition: A Multi-Media Reflection on Chronic Disease
First year medical students use artistic media to reflect on their community partner's experience with chronic disease, integrating the arts and humanities into medical education at Duke. Free parking available in the underground Bryan Research Building Parking Garage on Research Drive. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m. Free. Trent Semans Center for Health Education, Duke University, 8 Searle Center Dr, 6th Floor, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uC00Ln, 919-660-3663.
Music
Durham Central Park Concert Series: The Allen Boys
Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vCRdcb, 919-450-5186.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 6-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Davy Knowles
Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 9 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen
Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Crank It Loud presents: The Second After (CD Release)
Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Roar the Engines and Eyeball
Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Lonely Biscuits
Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Ernest Turner Trio
Details: Friday, Aug. 11, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Stoll ‘N Gold; the caller will be Jack Mitchell. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Centry Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Movies
North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
Features a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, various times and prices. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1fpC9Vm, 919-560-3030.
Movies by Moonlight: Power Rangers (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tvvim5.
Theater
Waiting for Godot
Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 at the door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2v12iqt, 919-929-2787.
Stealing the Magic Capes by Durham Regional Theatre Children’s Theatre Camp
Second in “The Origin of Bob the Dragon” series of plays for children & youth written & directed by Jenny Justice. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, 7 p.m. Free; donations welcome. Trinity Ave. Presbyterian Church, 927 W. Trinity Ave, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vf2M9U, 919-286-5717.
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, Aug. 11, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Saturday, Aug. 12
Music
Abe Reid & The Spikedrivers
Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Jason Herring & The Mystery Plan and Winfield
Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
In The Valley Below and Flagship
Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Avante
Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturday w/ Gary Brunotte, Glen Ingram and Bob Jackson
Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Jazz Blues & Barbecue with David Russell & the Port City Blues, and Lee Gildersleeve & the Bad Dogs
Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 6:30 p.m. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance: Waltz Night
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 7-11 p.m. Living Arts Collective, 410 W. Geer St, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Movies
North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
Features a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, various times and prices. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1fpC9Vm, 919-560-3030.
Movies by Moonlight: Shrek (PG)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 8:30-10:30 p.m. $5. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tvvim5.
Theater
Waiting for Godot
Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2vTX5NK, 919-929-2787.
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, Aug. 12, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Sunday, Aug. 13
Music
Concert on the Village Green: Instruments of Justice
Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2eUqsfz.
Live Band Karaoke w/ Bob Stephens
Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, 5:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Coma Kids, Cosmic Punk and Yada Yada
Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Lindsay Lou & The Flatbellys
Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, 8 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Movies
North Carolina Gay and Lesbian Film Festival
Features a diverse array of shorts, documentaries and feature films. Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, various times and prices. Carolina Theatre, 309 West Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1fpC9Vm, 919-560-3030.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Sunday, Aug. 13, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Monday, Aug. 14
Music
As Shadows Collapse, Black River Township, Zestrah and Terra.Sick
Details: Monday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
That’s the Joint!: Open mic
Join us as we take the traditional Monday night "open mic" to a whole new level-comedy, live music, MCs, producers, talent showcase. Details: Monday, Aug. 14, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday, Aug. 15
Kids
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp: The Angry Birds (PG)
Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Tim & Susan Wells
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Oak House and Easter Island
Details: Tuesday, Aug. 15, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Wednesday, Aug. 16
Kids
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp: The Angry Birds (PG)
Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.
Music
Albert Cummings Band
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 8 p.m. $20 Seated/$15 Standing. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Spencer Lee
Details: Wednesday, Aug. 16, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Thursday, Aug. 17
Kids
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp: The Angry Birds (PG)
Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.
Music
Carolina Lightnin’
Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Isaac Smith
Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 7 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Seven Deadly Bibs, Durham Ukulele Orchestra and Shane Cooley & The Midnight Girls
Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Feral Conservatives, Sportsmanship and DoDoDo
Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Amanda Shires and Boy Named Banjo
Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 8 p.m. $14 Advance/$17 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Jarren Benton, OC from NC and Chyna
Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 9 p.m. $15. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Movies
Movies Under the Stars: Remember the Titans (PG)
Bring your own blankets or chairs. Details: Thursday, Aug. 17, 8:30 p.m. Free. Wallace Wade Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/28LOtQJ, 919-968-2878.
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill.
Friday, Aug. 18
Art Openings
“Some Assembly Required: Can You Build It?” Opening Reception at Pleiades Gallery
Artists explore the concept of “assemblage,” 3D elements project out of a base or substrate. Exhibit runs through Sunday, October 1. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Pleiades Gallery, 109 E. Chapel Hill St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vzsMjt, 919-797-2706.
Seed to Soil to Seed: Ad Infinitum, Opening Reception at Cameron Gallery
Part of a larger body of garden and soil-related sculptural works by Sara Good of Memphis. On exhibit through Saturday, September 9. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-9 p.m. Free. Cameron Gallery at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2wBoSmk, 919-688-6960.
Music
Brightleaf Summer Concert Series: Will McBride Group
No outside food, drinks or coolers permitted. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 7-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, Gregson St at Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uhsyw9, 919-682-9229.
Durham Central Park Concert Series: Be Steadwell
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2u04luq, 919-450-5186.
Tommy Edwards
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 5-8 p.m. Free. The Roost, Fearrington Village, 2000 Fearrington Village Ctr, Pittsboro. http://bit.ly/2wrVJtR, 919-542-4000.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 6 p.m-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Rusty Wright Band
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Harvey Dalton Arnold
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Brick + Mortar and The Moms and Lonnie Walker
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Tyler Daniel Bean, Boy Rex and S.E. Ward
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Benefit for Greg Klaiber
Featuring Tooth, Solar Halos, Bitter Resolve, Gates Of Endor, Bvnnies, Squall, Magma Opus, En Serenade, Miracles, Almost People, The Wigg Report, and Charles Latham. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 5 p.m. $10. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
The Tills, Drag Sounds and Pie Face Girls
Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 9 p.m. $8. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Third Friday dance sponsored by Carolina Song & Dance Association. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Improv Percolator
A showcase for local improv students and teams. Details: Friday, Aug. 18, 8 p.m. $12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Saturday, Aug. 19
Music
Rock the Park Concert & Movies Series: Trolls (G)
Sit back, relax and enjoy family and friends while watching a movie on a big screen. Food vendors will be on site. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/1TNsxCn, 919-560-4355.
Aug. Birthday Party: Good Rocking Sam
If you were born in Aug., bring your friends, party favors and come on in! Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
ZOOCRU
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
The Roosevelts and Katie Rose (solo)
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Shehehe, 3 Body Problem and Reese McHenry & The Fox
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Dave Finucane Quartet
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturday w/ Hal Engler Quartet
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Comedian Jordan Carlos and Matt White
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $11 Advance/$13 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
No Shame Theatre
An open performance venue for original and compelling works. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8 p.m. $5. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Movies
Movies by Moonlight: Wonder Woman (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 8:30-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2w6XQmS.
Movies at the Library: Hidden Figures (PG)
Details: Saturday, Aug. 19, 2:30 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room B, 100 Library Dr, Chapel Hill. 919-969-2022.
Comments