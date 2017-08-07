Durham County

17-year-old hit by car on dark stretch of NC 54 in Durham

By Ron Gallagher

August 07, 2017 9:32 AM

DURHAM

Jadakis Harrison, 17, was seriously hurt early Monday when he was crossing N.C. 54 in dark clothing and a car hit him, Durham police said.

The accident happened in the 600 block of the highway, east of Park Ridge Road and west of Highgate Drive about 12:20 a.m., police said.

Officials said there were no streetlights in the area where Harrison was crossing.

A Hyundai Elantra, going east and driven by 42-year-old Michelle Bamford of Durham, hit Harrison, who had life-threatening injuries, police said.

Accident investigators said speed did not appear to be a factor.

