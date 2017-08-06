Colin Warren-Hicks cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com
Man wounded in afternoon shooting on Alston Avenue

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

August 06, 2017 5:35 PM

Durham

The Durham Police Department is investigating a shooting that happened shortly after 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6 near the 1500 block of South Alston Avenue, not far from the N.C. Central University School of Law.

The victim — a male in his 20s — was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to DPD spokesman Wil Glenn.

Glenn said no suspects are in custody, but a follow-up investigation is underway and additional information will be provided.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.

This is a developing story and will be updated when warranted.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

