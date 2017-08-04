Sheriff’s narcotics squad seizes drugs, stolen firearm near local school

Durham Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers arrested a man at his residence on Thursday and he faces numerous drug and weapons charges.
Tireco Carlos Lamont Ryals, 38, of Durham was arrested after the Durham Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime Narcotic Unit executed search warrants at 323 Dowd Street. Investigators seized suspected cocaine, cash and a stolen Walther 9mm handgun.
Ryals’ arrest was considered a priority by investigators because his residence was near Global Scholars Academy.
Ryals was charged with maintain dwelling/place for controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, maintain dwelling/place for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stolen firearm, possession of firearm by a felon.
Ryals posted $50,000 bond.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889
Comments