This photo provided by the Durham County Sheriff’s Office shows some of the materials seized Thursday at a residence across Dowd Street from Global Scholars Academy.
Durham County

Sheriff’s narcotics squad seizes drugs, stolen firearm near local school

By Joe Johnson

jjohnson@heraldsun.com

August 04, 2017 5:47 PM

DURHAM

Durham Sheriff’s Office narcotics officers arrested a man at his residence on Thursday and he faces numerous drug and weapons charges.

Tireco Carlos Lamont Ryals, 38, of Durham was arrested after the Durham Sheriff’s Office Anti-Crime Narcotic Unit executed search warrants at 323 Dowd Street. Investigators seized suspected cocaine, cash and a stolen Walther 9mm handgun.

Ryals’ arrest was considered a priority by investigators because his residence was near Global Scholars Academy.

Ryals was charged with maintain dwelling/place for controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school, maintain dwelling/place for controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, stolen firearm, possession of firearm by a felon.

Ryals posted $50,000 bond.

Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889

