Four Durham teens arrested on robbery charges

Durham police have arrested four teenagers on robbery charges in connection with a pair of robberies. The robberies took place on July 27-28.
Two of the suspects — Camani Chantia Holloway, 17, and Jayquan Deandre Bass, 17, both of Durham — were charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit common-law robbery. Bass also was charged with common-law robbery. Both were being held at the Durham County jail. Holloway’s bond was set at $281,500, Bass’s at $285,000.
An incident on Chalk Level Road happened around 11 p.m. on July 28, police said. A man told officers he was in his 2007 Honda Civic in the parking lot when three people approached him and asked for cigarettes. He told them he did not smoke and they left.
Two of the suspects came back approximately five minutes later and asked him to help jumpstart their vehicle. The man agreed and pulled up next to their vehicle. The two men were standing by the vehicle and a third person was sitting in the suspects’ vehicle.
The victim was robbed at gunpoint of his car, his gun and his wallet. The stolen car later was recovered on West Alton Street. The third suspect has not been identified.
On July 27, several teens asked a man for a ride to their home from the 1000 block of North Miami Boulevard. He agreed and drove them to the 900 block of Buffalo Way. One the suspects then pulled the victim out of the car, punched him several times and knocked him to the ground. The suspects fled in his Chevrolet Malibu, which was later found on Dallas Street.
In addition to Bass and Holloway, officers arrested two other people in connection with the robbery on Buffalo Way. A 15-year-old female and a 14-year-old female were charged with common-law robbery and conspiracy to commit common-law robbery.
They were not named because of their ages.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889
Comments