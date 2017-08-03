Need some Grub? New restaurant opens in old Durham service station

If grabbing some grub is on the tip of your tongue, then a new restaurant in Durham has the right name.
Veteran restaurateurs Stacey Poston and Wendy Woods have opened their latest venture called Grub on West Chapel Hill Street. They’ve renovated a 61-year-old service station and turned it into a full-service restaurant offering breakfast, lunch and dinner. They also offer catering.
Grub is open Tuesday-Sunday from 7:30 a.m.-9 p.m., and closed on Monday.
Grub general manager Sy Davis said the first week open has exceeded their expectations.
“It’s gone really, really well,” Davis said. “We’ve gotten a lot of positive feedback and there have been lines out the door.”
A key feature to the building is its rooftop bar that has a great view of downtown and can be reserved for private parties.
“That's been a big hit,” Davis said. “We’ve been lucky with the great weather since we opened. It’s been filling up first almost every night.”
Grub’s website calls the restaurant a meeting place for folks to visit to eat, drink, share and enjoy.
Davis said fitting into the neighborhood is important.
“We see it as a neighborhood destination,” Davis said. “And when school at Duke gets back in session, there will be a mix of families, students and a lot of foot traffic.”
They’re trying to include a community feel in the restaurant is by decorating with family photos and trying out family recipes people have donated.
They don’t yet have their full menu up on their website but a note there says it surely will include some of mama's bread and butter pickles with some fried chicken.
Woods also co-owns Piper’s in the Park, Nosh and the Jo Rae Cafe.
Joe Johnson: 919-419-6889
