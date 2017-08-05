A circus cart from a production of “Of Wings and Feet” by Paperhand Puppet Intervention at The Forest Theatre in Chapel Hill. Performances on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at 7 p.m.
Durham County

Calendar of Events: Aug. 4-12

August 05, 2017 6:00 AM

Friday, August 4

Music

Brightleaf Summer Concert Series-Hickory Switch

No outside food, drinks or coolers permitted. Details: Friday, August 4, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, Gregson St at Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uhsyw9, 919-682-9229.

Durham Central Park Concert Series-Rebirth Brass Band

Details: Friday, August 4, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uQwMvtm 919-450-5186.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, August 4, 6 p.m-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Microwave Dave and The Nukes

Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

The Buckstankle Boys

Details: Friday, August 4, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Town Mountain; and Blue Cactus

Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Travers Brothership

Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Milo and the Doldrums; Kid Brother; and I, Anomaly

Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Flash Chorus: Cruel Summer by Bananarama and Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey

Details: Friday, August 4, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Kourviosier, No Drive Album Release; Lil Bob Doe; King Draft; and Northside Rocky

Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m. $5-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Sean Mason Trio

Details: Friday, August 4, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSrm 919-486-5299.

Theater

Motown the Musical

Details: Friday, August 4, 8 p.m. $20-$109. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vFS1wg, 919-680-2787.

Father of the Bride

Details: Friday, August 4, 7:30 p.m. $9-$12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Of Wings and Feet

A production of Paperhand Puppet Intervention. Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, August 4, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company

The best improv comedians from the legendary Upright Citizens Brigade Theatres in New York and Los Angeles. Details: Friday, August 4, 8 p.m. $23-$65. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2tncG7F, 919-560-3030.

Saturday, August 5

Music

Rock the Park Concert & Movies Series-Jazziando

Food vendors will be on site and available for purchase. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, August 5, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Southern Boundaries Park, 100 Third Fork Dr, Durham. http://bit.ly/1TNsxCn, 919-560-4355.

Spank

Details: Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Thomas Rhyant’s Sam Cooke Soul Revue

Details: Saturday, August 5, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Privxte: Dance Party, Refined

Details: Saturday, August 5, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

James Suter Trio

Details: Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Jazz Saturdays w/ Jo Gore

Details: Saturday, August 5, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Shakedown Street: Grateful Dead Tribute

Details: Saturday, August 5, 6:30 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers and FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, August 5, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.

Movies

Movies by Moonlight-Beauty and the Beast (PG)

Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, August 5, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2vsD29x.

Theater

Motown the Musical

Details: Saturday, August 5, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $20-$109. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vFS1wg, 919-680-2787.

Of Wings and Feet

A production of Paperhand Puppet Intervention. Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, August 5, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Father of the Bride

Details: Saturday, August 5, 7:30 p.m. $9-$12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Legends of Comedy

With Talent Harris, Rodney Perry and Chris Thomas featuring music by Chubb Rock; hosted by Corey Manning. Details: Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m. $27-$108. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2tnqyyE, 919-560-3030.

Sunday, August 6

Music

Concert on the Village Green — Idlewild South

Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, August 6, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2uS3ZFY.

1st Sunday Blues Jam

Details: Sunday, August 6, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution

Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Theater

Motown the Musical

Details: Sunday, August 6, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $20-$109. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vFS1wg, 919-680-2787.

Father of the Bride

Details: Sunday, August 6, 3 p.m. $9-$12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Sunday, August 6, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Monday, August 7

Music

Bluegrass Jam

All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, August 7, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2v0Kegt, 919-929-2787.

Prom; Ultra Deluxe; and Parkways

Details: Monday, August 7, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

Theater

Punchline Open Mic

Comedy open mic. Details: Monday, August 7, 8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Tuesday, August 8

Kids

Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp — Norm of the North (PG)

Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Tuesday, August 8, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.

Art

Photography Exhibit, Karen Youth Art Group

Details: Tuesday, August 8, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Police Headquarters, 828 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill.

Music

Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern

Details: Tuesday, August 8, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Chris Watts

Details: Tuesday, August 8, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble; and Art Feynman

Details: Tuesday, August 8, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Adam Torres; and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig

Details: Tuesday, August 8, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Wednesday, August 9

Kids

Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp — Norm of the North (PG)

Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Wednesday, August 9, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.

Music

Blue Wednesday: The Herded Cats

Details: Wednesday, August 9, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Slaughter Beach, Dog and Shannen Moser And Downhaul

Details: Wednesday, August 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Melvins and Spotlights

Details: Wednesday, August 9, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

The Gotobeds; and The Procedure Club

Details: Wednesday, August 9, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Nanner Head, Del Rios and Phatlynx

Details: Wednesday, August 9, 8 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

The Leroy Savage Group

Details: Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.

Northgate Jams

Details: Wednesdays, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.

Documentary

Pictures from a Hiroshima Schoolyard

Commemorate Hiroshima and Nagasaki Days with documentary focusing on 48 Japanese schoolchildren’s drawings sent to thank Arthur Powell Davies, minister of All Souls Unitarian Church in Washington, DC, who had organized a shipment of school supplies in 1947 for children and survivors of Hiroshima atomic bombing. Program opens with songs by Raging Grannies. Sponsored by Peace and Justice Committee, Balance and Accuracy in Journalism. Details: Wednesday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Community Church of Chapel Hill Unitarian Universalist, 106 Purefoy Road. 919-942-2535, 919-542-2139.

Thursday, August 10

Kids

Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp — Norm of the North (PG)

Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Thursday, August 10, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.

Music

Doc Branch Band

Details: Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Alexa Rose

Details: Thursday, August 10, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Wyatt Easterling, “Divining Rod” Album Release Party and Rod Abernethy-Seated Show

Details: Thursday, August 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Dance

English Country Dance

Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, August 10, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.

Theater

Waiting for Godot

Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2tEACY8, 919-929-2787.

Eyes Up Here Comedy

NC’s funniest ladies! Details: Thursday, August 10, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.

Movies

Movies Under the Stars — Space Jam (G)

Bring your own blankets or chairs. Details: Thursday, August 10, 8:30 p.m. Free. Wallace Wade Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/28LOtQJ, 919-968-2878.

Mommy’s Morning Movies

A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.

Friday, August 11

Art Openings

Austin Cathey, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery

Details: Friday, August 11, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tuQM2k, 919-636-4135.

Jennifer Strickland, Fused Glass Artist, at WomanCraft

Meet Jennifer, learn more about her passion and techniques as she demonstrates her artistry; light refreshments served. Details: Friday, August 11, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2h2JTDP, 919-929-3300.

Scopes Medicine and Art Exhibition: A Multi-Media Reflection on Chronic Disease

First year medical students use artistic media to reflect on their community partner's experience with chronic disease, integrating the arts and humanities into medical education at Duke. Free parking available in the underground Bryan Research Building Parking Garage on Research Drive. Details: Friday, August 11, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Free. Trent Semans Center for Health Education, Duke University, 8 Searle Center Dr, 6th Floor, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uC00Ln, 919-660-3663.

Music

Durham Central Park Concert Series-The Allen Boys

Details: Friday, August 11, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vCRdcb, 919-450-5186.

Duke Street Dogs

Details: Friday, August 11, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Davy Knowles

Details: Friday, August 11, 9 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.

Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen

Details: Friday, August 11, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Crank It Loud presents: The Second After (CD Release)

Details: Friday, August 11, 7 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.

Roar the Engines; and Eyeball

Details: Friday, August 11, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

The Lonely Biscuits

Details: Friday, August 11, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Ernest Turner Trio

Details: Friday, August 11, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution

Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Stoll ‘N Gold; the caller will be Jack Mitchell. Details: Friday, August 11, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Centry Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Movies

Movies by Moonlight — Power Rangers (PG-13)

Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Friday, August 11, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tvvim5.

Theater

Waiting for Godot

Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2v12iqt, 919-929-2787.

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, August 11, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

Saturday, August 12

Music

Abe Reid & The Spikedrivers

Details: Saturday, August 12, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.

Jason Herring & The Mystery Plan; and Winfield

Details: Saturday, August 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.

In The Valley Below; and Flagship

Details: Saturday, August 12, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.

Avante

Details: Saturday, August 12, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.

Jazz Saturday w/ Gary Brunotte; Glen Ingram; and Bob Jackson

Details: Saturday, August 12, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Jazz Blues & Barbecue w/ David Russell & the Port City Blues, and Lee Gildersleeve & the Bad Dogs

Details: Saturday, August 12, 6:30 p.m. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.

Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution

Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.

Dance

Contra Dance-Waltz Night

Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Living Arts Collective, 410 W. Geer St, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.

Movies

Movies by Moonlight-Shrek (PG)

Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, August 12, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. $5. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tvvim5.

Theater

Waiting for Godot

Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2vTX5NK, 919-929-2787.

Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention

Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, August 12, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.

