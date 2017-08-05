Calendar of Events: Aug. 4-12

For an extended list of events, please visit our website at http://bit.ly/2uxnotN. If you would like to submit an event to our calendar, please email Cindy Henry, Calendar News Clerk, at calendar@heraldsun.com. The deadline is two weeks before you would like the event to appear in the calendar of events.
Friday, August 4
Music
Brightleaf Summer Concert Series-Hickory Switch
No outside food, drinks or coolers permitted. Details: Friday, August 4, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. Brightleaf Square, Gregson St at Main St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uhsyw9, 919-682-9229.
Durham Central Park Concert Series-Rebirth Brass Band
Details: Friday, August 4, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uQwMvtm 919-450-5186.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, August 4, 6 p.m-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Microwave Dave and The Nukes
Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
The Buckstankle Boys
Details: Friday, August 4, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Town Mountain; and Blue Cactus
Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Travers Brothership
Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m., Back Room. $8 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Milo and the Doldrums; Kid Brother; and I, Anomaly
Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Flash Chorus: Cruel Summer by Bananarama and Summertime Sadness by Lana Del Rey
Details: Friday, August 4, 7 p.m. $7 Advance/$10 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Kourviosier, No Drive Album Release; Lil Bob Doe; King Draft; and Northside Rocky
Details: Friday, August 4, 9 p.m. $5-$10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Sean Mason Trio
Details: Friday, August 4, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSrm 919-486-5299.
Theater
Motown the Musical
Details: Friday, August 4, 8 p.m. $20-$109. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vFS1wg, 919-680-2787.
Father of the Bride
Details: Friday, August 4, 7:30 p.m. $9-$12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Of Wings and Feet
A production of Paperhand Puppet Intervention. Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, August 4, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Upright Citizens Brigade Touring Company
The best improv comedians from the legendary Upright Citizens Brigade Theatres in New York and Los Angeles. Details: Friday, August 4, 8 p.m. $23-$65. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2tncG7F, 919-560-3030.
Saturday, August 5
Music
Rock the Park Concert & Movies Series-Jazziando
Food vendors will be on site and available for purchase. Bring blankets and lawn chairs. No alcohol or smoking allowed. Details: Saturday, August 5, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Southern Boundaries Park, 100 Third Fork Dr, Durham. http://bit.ly/1TNsxCn, 919-560-4355.
Spank
Details: Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m. $8. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Thomas Rhyant’s Sam Cooke Soul Revue
Details: Saturday, August 5, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Privxte: Dance Party, Refined
Details: Saturday, August 5, 10 p.m. $7, 21+. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
James Suter Trio
Details: Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m. $15/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturdays w/ Jo Gore
Details: Saturday, August 5, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Shakedown Street: Grateful Dead Tribute
Details: Saturday, August 5, 6:30 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers and FootLoose/Contrazz. Details: Saturday, August 5, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Century Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Carrboro. www.tcdancers.org.
Movies
Movies by Moonlight-Beauty and the Beast (PG)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, August 5, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2vsD29x.
Theater
Motown the Musical
Details: Saturday, August 5, 2 p.m. & 8 p.m. $20-$109. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vFS1wg, 919-680-2787.
Of Wings and Feet
A production of Paperhand Puppet Intervention. Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, August 5, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Father of the Bride
Details: Saturday, August 5, 7:30 p.m. $9-$12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Legends of Comedy
With Talent Harris, Rodney Perry and Chris Thomas featuring music by Chubb Rock; hosted by Corey Manning. Details: Saturday, August 5, 8 p.m. $27-$108. Carolina Theatre, 309 W. Morgan St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2tnqyyE, 919-560-3030.
Sunday, August 6
Music
Concert on the Village Green — Idlewild South
Part of the Southern Village Sunday Concert Series. Details: Sunday, August 6, 6 p.m. Free. Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2uS3ZFY.
1st Sunday Blues Jam
Details: Sunday, August 6, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Sunday Music on the Patio at Cuban Revolution
Details: Sundays, 5 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Theater
Motown the Musical
Details: Sunday, August 6, 1 p.m. & 6:30 p.m. $20-$109. DPAC, 123 Vivian St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vFS1wg, 919-680-2787.
Father of the Bride
Details: Sunday, August 6, 3 p.m. $9-$12. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. www.artscenterlive.org, 919-929-2787.
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Sunday, August 6, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Monday, August 7
Music
Bluegrass Jam
All levels and instruments welcome. Details: Monday, August 7, 5:45 p.m. Free; donations welcome. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2v0Kegt, 919-929-2787.
Prom; Ultra Deluxe; and Parkways
Details: Monday, August 7, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
Theater
Punchline Open Mic
Comedy open mic. Details: Monday, August 7, 8 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Tuesday, August 8
Kids
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp — Norm of the North (PG)
Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Tuesday, August 8, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.
Art
Photography Exhibit, Karen Youth Art Group
Details: Tuesday, August 8, 4 p.m.-6 p.m. Free. Chapel Hill Police Headquarters, 828 Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd, Chapel Hill.
Music
Tuesday Blues Jam with Clark Stern
Details: Tuesday, August 8, 7:30 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Chris Watts
Details: Tuesday, August 8, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Laetitia Sadier Source Ensemble; and Art Feynman
Details: Tuesday, August 8, 8:30 p.m., Back Room. $12 Advance/$14 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Adam Torres; and Alexandra Sauser-Monnig
Details: Tuesday, August 8, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Wednesday, August 9
Kids
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp — Norm of the North (PG)
Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Wednesday, August 9, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.
Music
Blue Wednesday: The Herded Cats
Details: Wednesday, August 9, 8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Slaughter Beach, Dog and Shannen Moser And Downhaul
Details: Wednesday, August 9, 8 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Melvins and Spotlights
Details: Wednesday, August 9, 9 p.m. $20 Advance/$22 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
The Gotobeds; and The Procedure Club
Details: Wednesday, August 9, 9 p.m. $10. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Nanner Head, Del Rios and Phatlynx
Details: Wednesday, August 9, 8 p.m. $7, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
The Leroy Savage Group
Details: Wednesdays, 6:30 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Free. The Original Q Shack, 2510 University Dr, Durham. 919-402-4227.
Northgate Jams
Details: Wednesdays, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. Northgate Mall, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. www.northgatemall.com/events, 919-286-4400.
Documentary
Pictures from a Hiroshima Schoolyard
Commemorate Hiroshima and Nagasaki Days with documentary focusing on 48 Japanese schoolchildren’s drawings sent to thank Arthur Powell Davies, minister of All Souls Unitarian Church in Washington, DC, who had organized a shipment of school supplies in 1947 for children and survivors of Hiroshima atomic bombing. Program opens with songs by Raging Grannies. Sponsored by Peace and Justice Committee, Balance and Accuracy in Journalism. Details: Wednesday, August 9, 7:30 p.m. Free; donations accepted. Community Church of Chapel Hill Unitarian Universalist, 106 Purefoy Road. 919-942-2535, 919-542-2139.
Thursday, August 10
Kids
Northgate Kids’ Summer Movie Camp — Norm of the North (PG)
Free for children and their adult companions. Details: Thursday, August 10, 9:30 a.m. Free. Northgate Mall, Stadium 10 Theater, 1058 West Club Blvd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2t6ckkR, 919-286-1001.
Music
Doc Branch Band
Details: Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m.-9 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Alexa Rose
Details: Thursday, August 10, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Wyatt Easterling, “Divining Rod” Album Release Party and Rod Abernethy-Seated Show
Details: Thursday, August 10, 8 p.m., Back Room. $15. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Dance
English Country Dance
Sponsored by Sun Assembly English Country Dancers. All dances are taught in a gender-neutral manner. No partner required. Details: Thursday, August 10, 7:30 p.m.-9:30 p.m. $7. Freedman Center, 1004 Watts St, Durham. Website: www.sunassembly.org, 919-683-9672.
Theater
Waiting for Godot
Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Thursday, August 10, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2tEACY8, 919-929-2787.
Eyes Up Here Comedy
NC’s funniest ladies! Details: Thursday, August 10, 8 p.m. $5. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Movies
Movies Under the Stars — Space Jam (G)
Bring your own blankets or chairs. Details: Thursday, August 10, 8:30 p.m. Free. Wallace Wade Parking Deck, 150 E. Rosemary St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/28LOtQJ, 919-968-2878.
Mommy’s Morning Movies
A special program geared to moms with babies and tots with meet ups. Moms will be able to select a film for the group the Monday prior to that week’s meet-up. Details: Thursdays, First Show of the Day. Movie tickets are $7 per person. Children ages one and under are free. Silverspot Cinemas, 201 South Estes Dr, Chapel Hill. www.silverspot.net, 919-357-9887.
Friday, August 11
Art Openings
Austin Cathey, Opening Reception, at FRANK Gallery
Details: Friday, August 11, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. Free. FRANK Gallery, 109 East Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tuQM2k, 919-636-4135.
Jennifer Strickland, Fused Glass Artist, at WomanCraft
Meet Jennifer, learn more about her passion and techniques as she demonstrates her artistry; light refreshments served. Details: Friday, August 11, 6 p.m.-9 p.m. WomanCraft Gifts, 360 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2h2JTDP, 919-929-3300.
Scopes Medicine and Art Exhibition: A Multi-Media Reflection on Chronic Disease
First year medical students use artistic media to reflect on their community partner's experience with chronic disease, integrating the arts and humanities into medical education at Duke. Free parking available in the underground Bryan Research Building Parking Garage on Research Drive. Details: Friday, August 11, 5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Free. Trent Semans Center for Health Education, Duke University, 8 Searle Center Dr, 6th Floor, Durham. http://bit.ly/2uC00Ln, 919-660-3663.
Music
Durham Central Park Concert Series-The Allen Boys
Details: Friday, August 11, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. Free. Durham Central Park, 501 Foster St, Durham. http://bit.ly/2vCRdcb, 919-450-5186.
Duke Street Dogs
Details: Friday, August 11, 6 p.m.-8 p.m. No cover charge. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Davy Knowles
Details: Friday, August 11, 9 p.m. $15. Blue Note Grill, 709 Washington St, Durham. www.thebluenotegrill.com, 919-401-1979.
Pat “Mother Blues” Cohen
Details: Friday, August 11, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Crank It Loud presents: The Second After (CD Release)
Details: Friday, August 11, 7 p.m., Back Room. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Cat’s Cradle, 300 E Main St, Carrboro. www.catscradle.com, 919-967-9053.
Roar the Engines; and Eyeball
Details: Friday, August 11, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
The Lonely Biscuits
Details: Friday, August 11, 9 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Ernest Turner Trio
Details: Friday, August 11, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Friday Jazz Series at Cuban Revolution
Details: Fridays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Music by Stoll ‘N Gold; the caller will be Jack Mitchell. Details: Friday, August 11, Lesson 7:30 p.m.; Dance 8 p.m. $10/nonmembers; $8/members. No partner/experience is needed. Please wear soft-soled shoes. Carrboro Centry Center, 100 N. Greensboro St, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Movies
Movies by Moonlight — Power Rangers (PG-13)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Friday, August 11, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Free. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tvvim5.
Theater
Waiting for Godot
Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Friday, August 11, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2v12iqt, 919-929-2787.
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Friday, August 11, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
Saturday, August 12
Music
Abe Reid & The Spikedrivers
Details: Saturday, August 12, 8:30 p.m. No cover charge. The Bullpen, 359 Blackwell St, Durham. www.thebullpenatc.com, 919-744-3630.
Jason Herring & The Mystery Plan; and Winfield
Details: Saturday, August 12, 9 p.m. $5. The Cave Tavern, 452 1/2 W. Franklin St, Chapel Hill. http://caverntavern.com, 919-968-9308.
In The Valley Below; and Flagship
Details: Saturday, August 12, 9 p.m. $12 Advance/$15 Day of Show. Motorco Music Hall, 723 Rigsbee Ave, Durham. www.motorcomusic.com, 919-901-0875.
Avante
Details: Saturday, August 12, $20/$10 Students. Sharp 9 Gallery Jazz Club, 4608-L Industry Ln, Durham. http://bit.ly/29hwDSr, 919-486-5299.
Jazz Saturday w/ Gary Brunotte; Glen Ingram; and Bob Jackson
Details: Saturday, August 12, 2 p.m. Free. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Jazz Blues & Barbecue w/ David Russell & the Port City Blues, and Lee Gildersleeve & the Bad Dogs
Details: Saturday, August 12, 6:30 p.m. $6 Advance/$8 Day of Show, 21+. The Station, 201 E. Main St, Carrboro. http://stationcarrboro.com, 919-918-3923.
Saturday Cool Jazz at Cuban Revolution
Details: Saturdays, 9:30 p.m. No cover charge. Cuban Revolution, 318 Blackwell St, Suite 100, Durham. www.thecubanrevolution.com, 919-687-4300.
Dance
Contra Dance-Waltz Night
Sponsored by the Triangle Country Dancers. Details: Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m.-11 p.m. Living Arts Collective, 410 W. Geer St, Durham. www.tcdancers.org.
Movies
Movies by Moonlight-Shrek (PG)
Blankets, low chairs and coolers permitted (no glass). All movies subject to change with weather-related events. Details: Saturday, August 12, 8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. $5. Outdoors on the Village Green, Southern Village, 15-501 South, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2tvvim5.
Theater
Waiting for Godot
Presented by the Eno River Players. Details: Saturday, August 12, 7 p.m. $10 Advance/$12 At the Door. The ArtsCenter, 300-G East Main St, Carrboro. http://bit.ly/2vTX5NK, 919-929-2787.
Of Wings and Feet by Paperhand Puppet Intervention
Featuring giant puppets, stilt dancers, shadow puppets, and great live music. Details: Saturday, August 12, Pre-show at 6:20 p.m.; Performance at 7 p.m. $8-$15. The Forest Theatre, 123 South Boundary St, Chapel Hill. http://paperhand.org/qa.
