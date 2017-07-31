A video featuring the N.C. Central marching band was featured as the lead-in for ESPN’s “First Take” show, which is a wide-ranging talk show starring Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman.
Watch the NCCU band get its First Take shot

By Joe Johnson

July 31, 2017 6:13 PM

The Sound Machine went nationwide on Monday morning.

A video featuring the N.C. Central marching band was featured as the lead-in for ESPN’s “First Take” show, which is a wide-ranging talk show starring Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman.

The video contains a highlight montage of the band practicing and performing as well as scenes from around the NCCU campus.

 

The Marching Sound Machine’s roughly 150 students perform at all home football games and traditionally travels to three to six out-of-town games during the football season.

