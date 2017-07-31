Memorial service for Durham activist this Saturday

A memorial service for Durham activist Umar Muhammad, who sought to improve the lives of people who have been incarcerated, has been set.
The service for Muhammad, 30, who died after a driver struck his motorcycle on July 17, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 5, at Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.
“The service will include prayers, perspectives, and tributes from Umar’s family, movement leaders and presentation of resolutions and commendations from across the country,” according to a news release from Forward Justice and SpiritHouse.
A charity ride, organized by Kurve Assassinz Motorcycle Club, will be held before the service at 1:30 p.m. at Harbor Freight parking lot, 2000 Avondale Drive. All motorcycles and cars are welcome to attend.
A celebration of life will be held after the service from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. at Emerald City Ultra Bar and Lounge, 2000 Chapel Hill Road.
“Umar Muhammad worked so hard for us. He loved these Bull City streets and his people,” said Nia Wilson, director of SpiritHouse. “He was a light for so many people, believing in all of us in ways no one else would and showing the way out of the shadows.”
A YouCaring page has been set up for Muhammad’s daughter, Ella Assata, to one day use for educational expenses. It can be found online at www.youcaring.com/umar.muhammad
Anna Johnson: 919-419-6675, @anna_m_johnson
