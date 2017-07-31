Man shot near Durham City Hall; police looking for suspects

A man was taken to Duke University Hospital with serious injuries after a shooting near Durham City Hall on Monday morning.

The shooting happened shortly before 9 a.m. on Mangum Street between West Chapel Hill Street and City Hall Plaza, police said.

The preliminary investigation indicates shots were fired from a black car into a gray car. Both vehicles were traveling south on the one-way North Mangum Street.

The driver of the gray car was shot but was able to drive to North Duke Street near West Trinity Avenue, where he flagged down a sheriff’s deputy for help, police said. The driver was taken to the hospital, where he was being treated for life-threatening injuries.

The name of the victim was not immediately available.

A caller to 911 described hearing about five gunshots and seeing a car drive down Parrish Street with bullet holes on the driver’s side.

Police flooded the City Hall area, looking for suspects and collecting evidence. They closed North Mangum Street in front of City Hall until about 10:30 a.m.

No charges had been filed as of Monday afternoon.

Carlos Johnson, 34, is typically watering the flowers outside City Hall by 8:15 a.m. most Mondays.

Johnson, who works for the city’s General Services department, was running behind because he needed to fill up the water truck. Police had already closed off the street with yellow crime-scene tape and were collecting shell casings when he got to North Mangum.

Johnson said he was really glad he was running behind.

“God don’t mistakes,” he said. “Bullets don’t have no name on it.”

Still, he wasn’t worried about his safety after the shooting.

“I am from Durham, so I am kind of used to it,” he said.

It’s sad when people wake up early in the morning and want to shoot somebody, Johnson said.

“We need to get more people jobs,” he said.

Others who work in City Hall and live near the area said they also weren’t concerned about their safety after the shooting.

Thurmond Buckelew, 26, who was working at the nearby Scratch bakery, said he initially thought the noise was from nearby construction until regulars started coming in talking about the shooting.

The incident did leave him a little frazzled.

“At least for now,” he said. “It’s still fresh.”

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at (919) 560-4935, ext. 29416 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers never have to identify themselves.