Scam warning to gas station customers: Look before you pump

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is urging gas station customers to take a second look before they pump.
If the security seal on the card swiper of the pump is broken or appears damaged, it could be a sign it’s been compromised. The Sheriff’s Office is investigating at least one report of an electronic card skimmer found at the C-Mart Exxon located in the 2400 block of East Club Boulevard. The device collects debit card data and can result in fraudulent charges. At least one card swiper on a gas pump at this location showed signs of tampering.
The Sheriff’s Office is issuing a warning about this national crime trend in case there are skimmers installed at other locations in Durham County. These simple safety tips could help customers protect their bank accounts against electronic card skimmers.
Before you swipe, look for damage or machine parts that seem out of place.
Pay with a credit card or select the credit option if you’re using a debit card at a gas station.
Monitor bank statements for unusual activity after a gas station purchase.
Detectives are urging anyone who discovers an electronic skimmer at other Durham County locations to contact the Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or Durham CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers offers rewards for information leading to an arrest in felony cases only. The public can also submit information anonymously at crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.
