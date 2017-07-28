Not a usual stolen-car call: Police catch ambulance taken from Duke Hospital

A man hopped into a ambulance and drove it away from the Duke University Hospital emergency room Friday morning, according to police who arrested him shortly afterward.
Ricky Lewis Reams, 57, of Durham was charged with larceny of a motor vehicle and trying to elude law enforcement in a motor vehicle, police spokesman Kammie Michael said.
The ambulance owned by the Granville Health System had brought a patient to the hospital, and EMS workers left it in a bay reserved for them, outside the emergency room, officials said.
About 4:30 a.m., the rig was driven away, Michael said.
Police spotted the ambulance and stopped it at Hebron Road and West Avenue, Michael said.
