Daybook for July 30-Aug. 5

Sunday, July 30
Where’s Waldo Prize Party
Bring your stamped passport, come in costume and join the party. Details: Sunday, July 30, 3 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Get the Dirt on Soil at Eno River State Park
Join the Park Naturalist to play in the dirt and discover the different types of soil from around the park. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Sunday, July 30, 9 a.m.-10 a.m. & 11 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox Porch, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2gNvyed, 919-383-1686.
Path of the River at Eno River State Park
Learn about what determines the path of the river and how that path slowly changes over time. Children must be accompanied by an adult. Details: Sunday, July 30, 1 p.m.-2 p.m. Free. Eno River State Park, Piper-Cox Porch, 6101 Cole Mill Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2ttRfpm, 919-383-1686.
Monday, July 31
Duke Young Writer’s Camp Reading
Students from the Duke Young Writers Camp will read from their work. All are welcome. Details: Monday, July 31, 7 p.m. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 Ninth St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Tuesday, August 1
Kids Stories and Songs
Details: Every Tuesday, 10:45 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Free. Johnny’s Gone Fishing, 901 W. Main St, Carrboro. www.johnnysgonefishing.com, 919-932-5070.
Tuesday Night Trivia
Details: Tuesday, August 1, 8:30 p.m. Free. Pinhook, 117 W Main St, Durham. www.thepinhook.com, 919-667-1100.
Needlework Group
Group that creates knitted and crocheted items for charities. Details: Tuesdays, 1 p.m.-2:30 p.m. Chapel Hill Public Library, Meeting Room A, 100 Library Dr. More information: schectman at gmail.com, or see Facebook group "Chapel Hill Charity Knitting and Crochet."
Wednesday, August 2
Preschool Storytime
At The Regulator with Amy Godfrey. Details: Every Wednesday, 10:15 a.m. Free. The Regulator Bookshop, 720 9th St, Durham. www.regulatorbookshop.com, 919-286-2700.
Memory Cafe
Provides an opportunity for individuals with memory loss and their families to socialize with others in similar situations. Friendship, fun and food! Details: Thursday, August 3, 10 a.m.-12 p.m. Free. Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. http://bit.ly/2ueEIoB, 919-354-4924.
Wellness Wednesdays-Coffee Concoctions
Free samples and fun coffee concoctions. Sponsored by La Vita Dolce. Part of the Southern Village Wellness Wednesdays. Details: Wednesday, August 2, 4 p.m.-5 p.m. Free. La Vita Dolce Cafe, 610 Market St, Chapel Hill. http://bit.ly/2uMZ8qx.
Bird Walk with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Wednesday, August 2, 7 a.m. Meet at 7:00 in front of the Oak Creek Village Shopping Center (4600 Durham Chapel Hill Blvd) in Durham for a 2-3 hour bird walk at a nearby site. Heavy rain will result in cancellation. For questions, contact Jim Capel at jim.capel@mindspring.com.
Saturday, August 5
Community Cookout at Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church
Details: Saturday, August 5, 10:30 a.m. Free. Morning Star Missionary Baptist Church, 4610 Fayetteville Rd, Durham. 919-544-8596.
Independent Animal Rescue 15th Annual Painted Chair and More Auction
Join fellow animal and art lovers, mingle and bid on great silent and live auction items including one-of-a-kind hand-crafted painted furniture, artwork, jewelry, pottery, as well as performances, services, dining, and travel experiences. Details: Saturday, August 5, 5 p.m.-9 p.m. $25 Advance/$30 At the Door. Levin Jewish Community Center, 1937 W. Cornwallis Rd, Durham. www.animalrescue.net.
Stream Watch with New Hope Audubon Society
Details: Saturday, August 5, 8 a.m. John Kent will lead a volunteer team conducting monthly water quality monitoring at several sites on New Hope Creek. If interested in participating, please contact John at jnkent25@gmail.com. Note, because start time and place may change based on regular crew availability, new folks interested should send an email by Wednesday, August 2.
