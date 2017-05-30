Durham Police Department sign.
Durham Police Department sign. Colin Warren-Hicks The Herald-Sun
Durham Police Department sign. Colin Warren-Hicks The Herald-Sun

Durham County

May 30, 2017 5:24 PM

Two men in Prius stop, rob strolling couple

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

A married couple was robbed at gunpoint near the intersection of Indian Trail and Tampa Avenue Monday night.

The robbery was reported to police shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

The wife and her husband were strolling home when a black Toyota Prius drove past, turned around and stopped.

Two armed males allegedly got out of the Prius and robbed the husband and wife at gunpoint taking a cooler, two phones, a purse and its contents.

Michael said, the investigation is “ongoing” and as of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with this stickup.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

