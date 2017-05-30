Two men in Prius stop, rob strolling couple

A married couple was robbed at gunpoint near the intersection of Indian Trail and Tampa Avenue Monday night.
The robbery was reported to police shortly after 8 p.m. on Monday, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The wife and her husband were strolling home when a black Toyota Prius drove past, turned around and stopped.
Two armed males allegedly got out of the Prius and robbed the husband and wife at gunpoint taking a cooler, two phones, a purse and its contents.
Michael said, the investigation is “ongoing” and as of Tuesday afternoon, no arrests had been made in connection with this stickup.
