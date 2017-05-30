I-85 lane closures set Wednesday through Friday

N.C. Department of Transportation contract crews will close the right outside lanes of I-85 in both directions between Durham and Hillsborough while they replace aging signs.
The right lane of I-85 North between mile markers 167 and 170 will close from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31.
The right lane of I-85 South between mile markers 163 and 166 will close from 9 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. onThursday, June 1.
The right lane of I-85 North between mile markers 163 and 165 will be closed overnight from 8 p.m. Thursday, June 1, until 4 a.m. Friday, June 2.
While these sections of highway will not be completely closed, contract crews will be working very close to traffic. Transportation officials encourage drivers to use caution in the work zone.
