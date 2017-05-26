DPS to hold ‘kitchen table conversations’ to discuss search for new superintendent

The Durham Public Schools has announced times and locations for two of three “kitchen table conversations” it will hold in the coming days to give residents a chance to weigh in on the search for a new superintendent.
The first event will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday, May 31 at the Hayti Heritage Center, 804 Old Fayetteville St.
The second will be at 7 p.m. Monday, June 5, at the South Regional Library, 4505 S. Alston Ave.
DPS spokesman Chip Sudderth said the time and location for the third “kitchen table conversation” will be finalized soon.
The events will be moderated by the North Carolina School Boards Association, which the Durahm Board of Education has hired to conduct the search for a new superintendent to replace Bert L’Homme who is scheduled to retire August 4.
L’Homme has said he will stay on the job until the end of September if the school board needs him to do so.
The school board has adopted an aggressive timeline for hiring a new superintendent to replace L’Homme and hopes to have finalists for the position selected by July 26.
The timeline sets Oct. 4 as the date the new superintendent would be named and introduced to the community and Nov. 3 as the start date of the new superintendent’s employment.
