May 26, 2017 4:17 PM

Police seek information about May 24 armed robbery at store on Guess Road

Durham Police Department

Durham

Durham police are asking the public for information about a May 24 armed robbery at Carolina Stained Glass at 3305 Guess Road.

In the incident, two males, one armed with a gun, entered the store around 3 p.m. and used duct tape to restrain a 59-year-old victim and a 76-year-old victim. The suspects fled after taking cash and other items from the store and from the victims.

The first suspect was described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old and between 6-feet and 6-foot-2 with a slim build. He had a slight beard and long dreadlocks that were contained in a colorful knit “slouchy beanie” hat.

The second suspect was described as a black male, 30 to 40 years old and 5-foot-6 or 5-7. He was wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at 919-560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

