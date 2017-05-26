Durham police honor staff, civilians at 2017 Service Awards at City Hall

The Durham Police Department hosted its annual Service Awards ceremony Thursday night at City Hall and recognized individuals including Officer of the Year Investigator Jason Childress.
In addition to its standard awards, the department, through Chief C.J. Davis, presented a “Chief’s Award” to Captain Daniel Edwards and Lieutenant Denise Campbell from District 4. They were honored for their work in the community, particularly the weekly “Lunch in the Mac” initiative in McDougald Terrace.
DPD has hosted Service Awards ceremonies since 2010 to recognize the “above and beyond” public safety contributions of DPD officers and non-sworn employees, residents and organizations.
Nominations for awards are submitted by DPD employees and the general public.
An awards committee of DPD employees evaluates each nomination and coordinates the Service Awards ceremony which is usually held in May as part of the department’s National Police Week observance. This year’s official National Police Week designation ran from May 14 through May 20.
Chief Davis was the keynote speaker and awards were presented by her executive command staff including assistant chiefs Jesse Burwell, Delma Allen, Eddie Sarvis and Todd Rose. Senior Deputy Chief Anthony Marsh Sr. delivered closing remarks.
The list of 2017 DPS Service Award recipients includes:
▪ Officer of the Year: Jason Childress.
▪ Medal of Valor: Investigator Thomas Thrall and Officer Joel Turner.
▪ Distinguished Service Award: Officer Robert Keith Jones, Corporal John Lloyd and Officer Stephanie Wheeler.
▪ Certificate of Merit: Sergeant Tadeus Ochman, Corporal Richard Clayton, Officer Kimberly De La Cruz, Officer Michael Donovan, Officer Francisco De Vera, Officer Jason Holmes, Corporal Danny Reaves, Officer Kurt Rocco and Officer Bret Taylor.
▪ Community Service Awards: Residents Takeia Smith, Nisha Watson and Tim Will; Employees Kimberle Walker, Lieutenant Denise Campbell, Sergeant Vincent Pearsall, Officer Douglas Beckett, Officer Kendrick Hunter and Officer Robert Preston.
▪ Civilian of the Year: Jennifer Hinchey.
