Durham city calendar for week of May 29, 2017 - June 3, 2017

Durham City government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, May 29
City Holiday - Most Offices Closed
Tuesday, May 30
9:00 a.m. Durham City Council Tour of Stormwater Control Measures (Tour will depart from City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza at 9:00 a.m.)
Wednesday, May 31
No Meetings Scheduled
Thursday, June 1
2:30 p.m. Income Results Team of the Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Office of Economic and Workforce Development/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building #5)
3:00 p.m. Structure Subcommittee of the Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Department of Community Development/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building)
4:30 p.m. Northeast Central Durham Leadership Council (John O’Daniel Exchange/801 Gilbert Street/Multi-purpose Room)
6:30 p.m. Development Review Committee of the Durham Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission (Only Burger/359 Blackwell Street)
Friday, June 2
10:30 a.m. Executive Committee of the Mayor’s Hispanic Latino Committee (Department of Neighborhood Improvement Services/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building #2/3rd Floor Conference Room)
11:00 a.m. Mayor’s Hispanic/Latino Committee (Department of Neighborhood Improvement Services/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building #2/3rd Floor Conference Room)
Saturday, June 3
9:00 a.m. Recreation Advisory Commission Special Meeting, Subject: Retreat (Durham Parks and Recreation Administrative Services Office/400 Cleveland Street/1st Floor Training Room)
All meetings are held in City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza, unless otherwise indicated. Free parking is available during the Council Meeting in the Chapel Hill Street Parking Garage, located across Mangum from City Hall.
To learn more about current City of Durham issues and upcoming events, watch CityLife on Time Warner Cable channel 8. CityLife airs Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Citizen input and questions are invited.
