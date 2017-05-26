Durham County calendar for week of May 29-June 2

Durham County government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, May 29
County Holiday - Most Offices Closed
Tuesday, May 30
9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Budget work session (Commissioners' Chambers/200 E Main Street)
4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Board of County Commissioners' Agenda Prep Meeting (Commissioners' Conference Room/2nd Floor/200 E Main Street) Note: The meeting will be held immediately following the Budget Worksession.
Wednesday, May 31
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Durham County Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees (Duke Regional Hospital Campus/3643 N Roxboro Road/George W. Watts Memorial Building/Board Room)
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Community Health Center Board of Directors (Lincoln Community Health Center/1301 Fayetteville Road/Conference Room A)
Thursday, June 1
2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee - Income Results Team (Office of Economic and Workforce Development/807 E Main Street)
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee - Structure Subcommittee (Department of Community Development/807 E Main Street)
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Alliance Behavioral Healthcare Board - County Commissioners Advisory Committee (4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 200)
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Alliance Behavioral Healthcare Board (4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 200)
6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission - Development Review Committee (Only Burger/359 Blackwell Street)
Friday, June 2
No Meetings Scheduled
