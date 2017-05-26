Durham County

May 26, 2017 2:12 PM

Durham County calendar for week of May 29-June 2

Durham County government meetings scheduled this week include:

Monday, May 29

County Holiday - Most Offices Closed

Tuesday, May 30

9:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Budget work session (Commissioners' Chambers/200 E Main Street)

4:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Board of County Commissioners' Agenda Prep Meeting (Commissioners' Conference Room/2nd Floor/200 E Main Street) Note: The meeting will be held immediately following the Budget Worksession.

Wednesday, May 31

3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Durham County Hospital Corporation Board of Trustees (Duke Regional Hospital Campus/3643 N Roxboro Road/George W. Watts Memorial Building/Board Room)

6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Lincoln Community Health Center Board of Directors (Lincoln Community Health Center/1301 Fayetteville Road/Conference Room A)

Thursday, June 1

2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee - Income Results Team (Office of Economic and Workforce Development/807 E Main Street)

3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee - Structure Subcommittee (Department of Community Development/807 E Main Street)

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Alliance Behavioral Healthcare Board - County Commissioners Advisory Committee (4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 200)

4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Alliance Behavioral Healthcare Board (4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 200)

6:30 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Bicycle and Pedestrian Advisory Commission - Development Review Committee (Only Burger/359 Blackwell Street)

Friday, June 2

No Meetings Scheduled

