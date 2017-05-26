Online survey to help Durham school board in superintendent search

What characteristics would you like to see in the next Durham Public Schools superintendent?
DPS has posted an online survey to give residents a chance to let the Board of Education know what they want to see in the school district’s next superintendent.
To take the survey in English, go to: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/3Z6NTTT
To take the survey in Spanish, go to: https://es.surveymonkey.com/r/GTG99TY
All survey responses must be submitted by June 15.
For families with limited access to the internet, printed copies of the survey will be available at schools and at DPS Central Services in the Fuller Building, 511 Cleveland St.
The school board has adopted an aggressive timeline to for hiring a new superintendent to replace Bert L’Homme who is scheduled to retire Aug. 4.
The board hopes to have finalists for the position selected by July 26.
The timeline sets Oct. 4 as the date the new superintendent would be named and introduced to the community and Nov. 3 as the start date of the new superintendent’s employment.
DPS Board of Education Chairman Mike Lee has said a new superintendent could be in place sooner than Nov. 3 but said whether that happens or not will depend on how many finalists the board brings forward.
If the board can reach agreement on four or five finalists, Lee said a superintendent can be in place sooner than Nov. 3, which would help the board avoid having to name an interim superintendent.
L’Homme has agreed to stay on the job until the end of September if he is needed to do so.
