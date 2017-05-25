Ethan Booker surrenders in May 13 West Main Street slaying of Raleigh’s James Legg

Ethan John Booker, 27, of Durham has been arrested in connection with the slaying of James Edward Legg, 30, of Raleigh on West Main Street on Saturday, May 13.
Booker turned himself in to Durham police Thursday and is facing charges of voluntary manslaughter, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and discharging a firearm within the city limits, Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn said Thursday night.
Booker was being held in the Durham County jail but was released late Thursday after posting $50,000 bond.
In the May 13 slaying, Durham police responded to a report of a shooting at around 2:15 a.m. in the 900 block of West Main Street. Police found Mr. Legg dead on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound.
Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Investigator M. Evans at 919-560-4440, ext. 29336 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200. CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
