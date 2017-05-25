S. LaSalle St. armed home invasion suspect Gatewood sought by police

Durham police are asking the public to help locate Demonte Preston Gatewood, who is wanted in connection with a January armed home invasion on South LaSalle Street.
In the incident in question, three males kicked in the front door of an apartment at 311 South LaSalle Street around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 22. The apartment was occupied by two adults and two children. The suspects pointed a gun at the residents and demanded money. The suspects fled with an Xbox game system.
Gatewood, 21, is wanted on three counts of assault by pointing a gun, one count of first-degree burglary, one count of robbery with a dangerous weapon and one count of conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon.
Neither of the other two suspects have been identified.
Anyone with information about Gatewood’s whereabouts or the case in general is asked to call Investigator Cristaldi at (919) 560-4440, ext. 29283 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
