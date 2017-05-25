Registered sex offender charged with 2nd degree rape near Duke University Medical Center

Timothy Dee Hargrove, 43, of 2407 North Roxboro Street, was arrested Wednesday in the 2300 block of Erwin Road by Duke University Campus Police and charged with second-degree forcible rape, assault by strangulation and being a sex offender with a child on the premises.
Hargrove is a registered sex offender. He was arrested twice earlier this year for failing to inform authorities when he changed addresses and for his having not registered as a sex offender at a new address. He was released on unsecured bond.
On Wednesday, Hargrove entered the Duke University Medical Center grounds while multiple children were in the area.
Police arrested Hargrove near Duke Hospital Wednesday evening.
“An isolated, non-employee security incident occurred Wednesday morning involving an alleged assailant known to the victim,” Duke Hospital spokeswoman Sarah Avery wrote in an email. “The assailant was immediately apprehended and there were no additional security concerns.”
Hargrove is facing charges stemming from an assault in which he allegedly did “ravish” and “carnally” know a victim by “force” against the victim’s will.
A warrant for Hargrove’s arrest accusing him of inflict physical injury by strangling the victim’s neck with his “right hand closed around” the victim’s throat.
Avery wrote, “Duke University Hospital will continue to cooperate fully with the Duke police and Durham Police Department investigation and is making every effort to support the victim.”
Hargrove has a long rap sheet including crimes dating back to the 1990s including breaking and entering and simple assault.
In 2015, Hargrove was charged with simple assault.
