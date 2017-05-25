Insideout 11th annual Awards Banquet and Gaiety to benefit and celebrate queer and trans youth

Local youth-run activist group Insideout will host its annual Awards Banquet and Gaiety at The Scrap Exchange, 2050 Chapel Hill Road, from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday, May 27.
Anyone looking for a way to support local lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer youth is welcome to attend. The banquet is free and open to the public, but a donation is suggested — not required — of $3 to $180.
The eleventh annual event will honor the hard work that students have been doing to make their communities safer for all LGBTQ youth during the 2016-17 school year. Festivities will include an awards ceremony to recognize Gay-Queer-Straight Alliance leaders, other youth activists and the adult allies who make Insideout's programming possible.
Brunch will be provided by Souly Vegan Cafe with coffee courtesy of Joe van Gogh.
Insideout is a youth-led, youth-founded organization by and for LGBTQIS+ (lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer, questioning, intersex, straight, and all other) youth.
Upsidedown is a group for younger children ages 6-12.
Based in theTriangle area, the groups strive to connect, support, and mobilize youth and Gay-Queer-Straight Alliances near and far.
Visit insideout180.org to learn more.
