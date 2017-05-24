Armed robbery suspect arrested, charged in May 2 Kangaroo station holdup

Christopher Jacobs has been arrested and charged Wednesday with a May 2 armed robbery at the Kangaroo service station at 3321 N.C. 55.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said two men entered the service station/convenience store at around 1:45 a.m. on May 2 and stole beer and cigarettes after one suspect implied he had a gun.
Jacobs was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon and conspiracy to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon in connection with the holdup.
Jacobs was arrested on Monday afternoon following a hit-and-run accident on South Roxboro Street near Chestnut Street.
Officers were dispatched to the accident at 1:18 p.m. and learned that the driver of a stolen Mitsubishi had crashed into a truck.
Michael said the driver of the Mitsubishi fled the scene but was later found hiding under a house in the 800 block of South Roxboro Street.
The drivers of both vehicles involved in the wreck were taken to the hospital for treatment.
The driver of the Mitsubishi gave officers a false name and police later learned that his actual identity was Jacobs.
Jacobs is also charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, felony hit-and-run, driving after his license was revoked and felony identity theft in connection with the accident.
Jacobs was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $367,500 bond.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
