Police respond to report of woman clinging to hood of moving SUV for miles

What started as a domestic disturbance between two women ended in an arrest early Wednesday morning after one of the women clung onto the hood of the other woman’s moving SUV, apparently for miles.
One of the women allegedly took items from the other and attempted to flee the scene in an SUV early Wednesday.
Attempting to prevent the alleged thief’s escape, the victim got onto the hood of the SUV and clung to the vehicle as the suspect drove off, Durham Police Department spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
The suspect drove onto Ellis Road, turned onto the Durham Freeway, drove to Interstate 40 and eventually traveled to N.C. 54 with her apparent victim clinging on for a while. Reports indicate that the woman on the hood jumped off at some point, but police were unclear when or where that happened.
Michael was also unable to provide information on the condition of the woman who jumped off the vehicle.
Police finally stopped the SUV on N.C. 54 near Leigh Farm Road, Michael said.
Neither woman was named by police.
