Durham County

May 24, 2017 11:55 AM

Durham murder suspect Ricky Lee Evans arrested in Dillon, S.C.

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

Durham

Durham police on Wednesday announced that murder suspect Ricky Lee Evans, 27, of Durham, for whom they had been searching, had been found and arrested in Dillon, South Carolina.

Police said Tuesday that Evans was wanted in connection with the April 12 shooting death of 28-year-old Eric Russell Oliver at 1309 Hudson Ave., Durham.

Mr. Oliver was pronounced dead in the parking lot where police say he’d been shot.

Anyone with information about Mr. Oliver’s killing was asked to contact Investigator W. Thomson at 919-560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children
It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble 2:13

Chuck Davis and the African American Dance Ensemble

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos