Durham murder suspect Ricky Lee Evans arrested in Dillon, S.C.

Durham police on Wednesday announced that murder suspect Ricky Lee Evans, 27, of Durham, for whom they had been searching, had been found and arrested in Dillon, South Carolina.
Police said Tuesday that Evans was wanted in connection with the April 12 shooting death of 28-year-old Eric Russell Oliver at 1309 Hudson Ave., Durham.
Mr. Oliver was pronounced dead in the parking lot where police say he’d been shot.
Anyone with information about Mr. Oliver’s killing was asked to contact Investigator W. Thomson at 919-560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
