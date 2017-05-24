Atticus Batson is playing a guitar with synthesizers during Moogfest 2017, at the American Tobacco Campus.
Durham County

May 24, 2017 11:53 AM

Moogfest 2018 dates set

By Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan

dvaughan@heraldsun.com

DURHAM Have post-Moogfest letdown? Well, mark your calendars, because the festival has announced dates for the 2018 four-day festival returning to downtown Durham. Moogfest will be held May 17 through May 20, 2018.

The festival this year featured performers Flying Lotus, Gotye, Suzanne Ciani, Talib Kweli, Omar Souleyman and many others on stage as well as workshops, discussions and presentations about art, science, technology and music. Former R.E.M. frontman Michael Stipe premiered a video portrait installation at American Underground during the festival. Events were spread out downtown from Motorco Music Hall to American Tobacco Campus.

Early bird discounts are available for Moogfest 2017 attendees, who have received instructions about buying “Capacitor” $99 general admission passes or $349 “Moogerfooger” VIP passes for next year.

Moogfest 2017 attendees can enter their email address as the promotional code at http://moogfest2018.eventbrite.com/#tickets to buy 2018 passes. There is a two-ticket limit for each code. The early bird tickets for returning Moogfest attendees is only open until just before midnight on Thursday, May 25.

Review all The Herald-Sun coverage of Moogfest 2017 at heraldsun.com.

Dawn Baumgartner Vaughan: 919-419-6563, @dawnbvaughan

