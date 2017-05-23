Students stand and applaud during City of Medicine Academy’s 2016 graduation.
Durham County

May 23, 2017 4:42 PM

Graduation season starts Thursday for Durham Public Schools

By Greg Childress

gchildress@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

Graduation season begins for Durham Public Schools on Thursday, May 25.

Nearly 300 students from the district’s small specialty high schools will receive diplomas during commencement exercises at McDougald-McClendon Arena on the campus of N.C. Central University.

If the recent past is any indication, DPS’ specialty high schools should have much to celebrate on Thursday.

The schools often post 100 percent graduation rates, or come very close, and their students are awarded millions of dollars in scholarships each year.

Graduations for DPS’ six traditional high schools will take place June 13-14 at Duke University’s Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Here’s a breakdown of Thursday’s school-by-school events and information.

Early College High School

When: 9 a.m., Thursday, May 25

Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena on the campus of N.C. Central University.

Speakers: Dr. James E. Osler, professor in NCCU School of Education; Valedictorian Address, Courtney Packer; Salutatorian Address, Armacus Simms; Remarks, Principal J. Woods-Weeks

Graduates: 85

Notable: 100 percent graduation rate, more than $1 million scholarships awarded.

City of Medicine Academy

When: 9 a.m., Thursday, May 25

Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena on the campus of N.C. Central University.

Speakers: Valedictorian Nzia Hall; Student Body President Mikhaela Mitre; Remarks, Principal Jackie Tobias.

Graduates: 67

Notable: $5.8 million in scholarships

Hillside New Tech High School

When: 9 a.m., Thursday, May 25

Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena on the campus of N.C. Central University.

Speakers: Valedictorian address, Tierra Winstead. Salutatorian, Brea Smith; Principal remarks, Tounya Wright.

Graduates: 56

Notable: 96 percent graduation rate, more than $1 million in scholarships.

Middle College High School

When: 9 a.m., Thursday, May 25

Where: McDougald-McLendon Arena on the campus of N.C. Central University.

Speakers: Valedictorian, Nabila Bustillos-Francis; Salutatorian, Alexis Giovanni Guillen Guillen, Katerine Sepas Ibarra; “Be the Maverick” address, William Ingram, president of Durham Technical Community College

Graduates: 78

Notable: 13 associate degrees from Durham Tech, $2.2 million in scholarships, 97 percent graduation rate.

Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645

