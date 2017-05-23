Club donates $24K to DPS Hub Farm

The Town and Garden Country Club of Durham on Tuesday presented a donation of $24,000 to the Durham Public Schools Hub Farm, a 30-acre farm, forest and aquatic habitat at 117 Milton Road owned by DPS.
As part of the event, a large mobile work of art by artist Guy Solie, “Leaves of Learning,” was also dedicated.
The Hub Farm, which is adjacent to Eno Valley Elementary School, is headed by DPS Career-Technical Education and guided by a small staff and advisory board. It is a project intended to engage students, teachers and the greater Durham community in all aspects of sustainable farming systems, environmental stewardship, health and nutrition, and career development.
The Hub Farm’s mission is to improve the academic achievement and health of DPS students through project-based learning in outdoor environments.
The Hub Farm site includes food production gardens, rain gardens, pollinator gardens, beehives, a floating lab, ecological study areas of forest, ponds, wetland and streams, and robust and diverse community and institutional partnership networks that leverage this physical resource for the health and nutritional development of Durham’s youth.
The Hub Farm traces its roots to late 2011 when a team of educators and community members formed to brainstorm ways to put to use 30 acres of vacant public school land.
From the spring of 2012 until the Hub Farm’s official launch, a series of community design charrettes, planning and formal documentation and master planning created the seeds of the Hub Farm.
The team coalesced around the idea of a farm that would serve as a hub for DPS students and the community. The Hub Farm would also be a hub for several DPS priorities, including student health, career readiness and community engagement. The planning gained traction and, with the support of DPS’s Career and Technical Education program, the Hub Farm had its official launch in October 2012.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
Comments