An armed security guard surveys the murder scene at a parking lot at the Bay Creek Apartments complex on Hudson Avenue at twilight Wednesday. Julian Harrison Special to The Herald-Sun
Durham County

May 23, 2017 3:38 PM

Police seek Durham murder suspect Ricky Lee Evans

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

Durham

Durham police on Tuesday announced they are attempting to locate murder suspect Ricky Lee Evans, 27, of Durham.

Ricky Evans
Ricky Lee Evans, Durham murder suspect

Evans is wanted in connection with the April 12 shooting death of 28-year-old Eric Russell Oliver at 1309 Hudson Ave.

Mr. Oliver was pronounced dead in the parking lot where police say he’d been shot.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Evans is asked to contact Investigator W. Thomson at 919-560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

