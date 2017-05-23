Police seek Durham murder suspect Ricky Lee Evans

Durham police on Tuesday announced they are attempting to locate murder suspect Ricky Lee Evans, 27, of Durham.
Evans is wanted in connection with the April 12 shooting death of 28-year-old Eric Russell Oliver at 1309 Hudson Ave.
Mr. Oliver was pronounced dead in the parking lot where police say he’d been shot.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Evans is asked to contact Investigator W. Thomson at 919-560-4118 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.
CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards for information leading to arrests in felony cases and callers do not have to identify themselves.
