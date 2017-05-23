Durham County commissioners vote 4-1 on county manager’s raise

Durham County commissioners voted to give County Manager Wendell Davis a raise, but not everyone was on board.
The commissioners voted 4-1 to give Davis a 3 percent raise – $6,321 – bringing his annual salary to $217,030. The raise is retroactive to April 14, 2017.
Commissioners Chairwoman Heidi Carter opposed the increase.
Carter wouldn’t say specifically why, citing personnel issues, but did hint at her reasoning behind the vote.
“I think the manager is very strong, and he has met my expectations as a manager in nearly every standard for a manager’s performance,” she said. “Throughout the county they will be giving 2 percent raises and 3 percent raises. Two percent will be for meets expectations. Three percent will be for exceeds expectations.”
Davis worked as a deputy manager for 12 years until he left and worked as a vice chancellor at N.C. Central University for three years. He was appointed county manager in April 2014.
Carter, a former school board chairwoman, was elected to the Board of County Commissioners last year.
Virginia Bridges: 919-829-8924, @virginiabridges
Comments