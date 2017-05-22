Durham Freeway to be closed at Alston for 3 nights

The Durham Freeway will be closed at Alston Avenue for three nights this week because of the Alston widening project. The Alston Avenue bridge over the freeway also will be closed, according to the N.C. Department of Transportation (NCDOT).
The closures are planned for 10 p.m. until 6 a.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday nights, May 23 through 25, with the highway and bridge open in time for morning rush hour each day.
Drivers in both directions on the Durham Freeway will have a very short detour, as they will exit at Alston Avenue, cross over that road and get back on the highway at the on ramps.
Westbound Alston Avenue motorists will be directed onto the eastbound Freeway to exit 10-A (northbound Briggs Avenue), will cross over the Freeway and then turn left to get to the westbound lanes and back to westbound Alston Avenue.
Drivers going east on Alston Avenue will be detoured west on the Freeway to exit 12-A (Fayetteville Street) where they can turn left, cross over the highway and then left again to get eastbound on the Freeway and reach eastbound Alston Avenue.
The closures are needed so crews can safely install safety barriers and girders for the new bridge being built at that location.
