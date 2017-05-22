Durham Police Department sign.
May 22, 2017 12:35 PM

A bullet hit a water pipe at McDougald Terrace Housing Community

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

Shots were fired into an unoccupied apartment at McDougald Terrace housing community early Sunday morning.

A bullet struck a water pipe in the apartment's kitchen, located in the 1200 block of Wabash Street, causing the pipe to burst.

No one was injured. But, gushing water damaged the apartment.

Police received a call alerting officers about the shooting shortly before 4 a.m. Sunday and six people were evacuated from the flooded apartment.

Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said, shortly before noon Monday, that no persons had been charged in relation to the shooting “at this time.”

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

