Most City of Durham offices to be closed on Memorial Day

Most City of Durham offices, including City Hall and other non-emergency city operations, will be closed Monday, May 29 in observance of Memorial Day.
Police, fire, and rescue services for life-threatening or in-progress emergencies may be reached by calling 911.
Non-emergency problems or concerns may be directed to 919-560-4600. Residents are asked to take note of the following changes in other city services and programs.
▪ Solid Waste, Recycling, Yard Waste, and Bulky Item Curbside Collections
The Solid Waste Management Department will be closed on May 29. Collection for all services, including solid waste, recycling, yard waste and bulky items, will be delayed by one business day for the entire week. Collections for yard waste and bulky items on Friday, June 2 will occur on Monday, June 5. The Waste Disposal & Recycling Center, Yard Waste Facility, and the Household Hazardous Waste Center will be closed on May 29.
▪ Durham Parks and Recreation
Durham Parks and Recreation will close its administrative office, all recreation centers, and all indoor rental sites on May 29. All recreation centers and indoor rental sites will operate under normal schedules May 27–28. City lakes and picnic shelters will be open as scheduled May 26–29. For more information, call 919-560-4355.
▪ GoDurham, GoDurham ACCESS, and Bull City Connector
GoDurham and GoDurham ACCESS will operate Sunday service schedules on May 29, but administrative offices will be closed. For more information like, follow, or call (919) 485-RIDE. For more information about GoDurham ACCESS, call 919-560-1551. The Bull City Connector will not operate on May 29. For more information, call 919-485-RIDE.
▪ Durham One Call
Durham One Call will be closed on May 29. Residents may complete an online service request or leave a message at 919-560-1200. Durham One Call will forward all requests for city services to the appropriate department on the next business day. For information about the city’s holiday schedule and any other services that may be affected, contact Durham One Call at 919-560-1200 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
