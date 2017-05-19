Durham city calendar for week of May 22-26

Durham City Government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, May 22
6:00 p.m. Citizens Advisory Committee (Department of Community Development/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building 2/Suite 200/Conference Room)
6:00 p.m. Durham Youth Commission (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
Tuesday, May 23
8:30 a.m. Durham City-County Board of Adjustment (City Hall/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
8:30 a.m. Special City Council Meeting, Subject: Preliminary 2017-2018 Budget Work Session and any other matters that may come before the City Council (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
1:00 p.m. Housing Results Team of the Durham Homeless Services Advisory Committee (Department of Community Development/807 E. Main Street/Golden Belt Building)
3:00 p.m. Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau Tourism Development Authority (Durham Convention and Visitors Bureau/212 W. Main Street, #101)
5:00 p.m. 10.01 Transformation In Ten Housing Task Force (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N. Driver Street)
Wednesday, May 24
8:30 a.m. Special City Council Meeting, Subject: Preliminary 2017-2018 Budget Work Session and any other matters that may come before the City Council (City Hall/2nd Floor/Committee Room)
9:00 a.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Technical Committee (City Hall/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
12:00 p.m. Go Triangle Board of Trustees (Go Triangle Offices/4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 100)
3:00 p.m. Durham Continuum of Care Meeting (Durham County Human Services Building/414 E. Main Street/2nd Floor Conference Room)
5:30 p.m. Housing Authority of the City of Durham Board of Commissioners (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street), Immediately Following: Board of Directors, Development Ventures, Inc. (DVI) (Durham Housing Authority/330 E. Main Street)
7:00 p.m. Passenger Vehicle for Hire Commission (GoDurham Transit Administration Board Room/1907 Fay Street)
Thursday, May 25
8:30 a.m. Durham Workforce Development Board (Historic Parrish Street Forum/108 W. Parrish Street/Ground Floor/Conference Room)
12:00 p.m. Durham Convention Center Authority (Durham Convention Center/301 W. Morgan Street)
6:30 p.m. Durham Police Department Annual Service Awards Ceremony (City Hall/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
Friday, May 26
No Meetings Scheduled
All meetings are held in City Hall, 101 City Hall Plaza, unless otherwise indicated. Additional meetings may be scheduled after this list is submitted for publication. Free parking is available during the Council Meeting in the Chapel Hill Street Parking Garage, located across Mangum from City Hall. Any citizen wishing to be heard on agenda matters should called the City Clerk’s Office at 919-560-4166 to place your name on the Speaker’s List.
To learn more about current City of Durham issues and upcoming events, watch CityLife on Time Warner Cable channel 8. CityLife airs Mondays at 6:30 p.m. and Tuesdays at 9 p.m. Citizen input and questions are invited.
