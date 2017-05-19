Durham County government calendar for week of May 22-26

Durham County government meetings scheduled this week include:
Monday, May 22
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Citizens Advisory Committee (Department of Community Development/807 E Main Street/Golden Belt Building 2/Suite 200/Conference Room)
6:00 p.m. - 7:30 p.m. Women's Commission (200 E Main Street/2nd Floor/County Manager’s Office)
6:00 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioner's Special Meeting to Consider Personnel Matter (200 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Commissioners’ Conference Room)
7:00 p.m. - 10:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Regular Session - Budget Presentation (200 E Main Street/Commissioners’ Chambers)
Tuesday, May 23
8:30 a.m. - 10:30 a.m. Durham Board of Adjustment (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
12:30 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Budget Worksession (Commissioners' Chambers/200 E Main Street)
1:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Homeless Services Advisory Committee - Housing Results Team (Department of Community Development/807 E Main Street)
3:00 p.m. - 4:30 p.m. Durham Convention & Visitors Bureau Tourism Development Authority (212 W Main Street/#101)
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Criminal Justice Advisory Committee (Criminal Justice Resource Center/326 E Main Street/Multipurpose Room)
5:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. 10.01 Transformation in Ten - Housing Task Force (Holton Career and Resource Center/401 N Driver Street)
Wednesday, May 24
9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. Durham-Chapel Hill-Carrboro Metropolitan Planning Organization (DCHC MPO) Technical Committee (City Hall/101 City Hall Plaza/1st Floor/Council Chambers)
10:30 a.m. - 11:45 a.m. Go Triangle Board of Trustees Operations & Finance Committee (Go Triangle Offices/4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 100/Board Room)
12:00 p.m. - 2:30 p.m. Go Triangle Board of Trustees (Go Triangle Offices/4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 100/Board Room)
2:30 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. Go Triangle Board of Trustees Planning & Legislative Committee (Go Triangle Offices/4600 Emperor Boulevard/Suite 100)
4:00 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. Juvenile Crime Prevention Council (Criminal Justice Resource Center/326 E Main Street/Multipurpose Room)
5:30 p.m. - 7:00 p.m. Triangle J Council of Governments - Board of Delegates (TJCOG Large Conference Room/4307 Emperor Boulevard, Suite 110)
Thursday, May 25
8:00 a.m. - 9:45 a.m. Transit-Ready Development Breakfast (12 Davis Drive, Research Triangle Park, NC 27709), Commissioners to attend
8:30 a.m. - 10:00 a.m. Durham Workforce Development Board (Historic Parrish Street Forum/108 W Parrish Street/Ground Floor/Conference Room)
10:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. Board of County Commissioners Budget Worksession (200 E Main Street/Commissioners’ Chambers)
11:30 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. Durham Convention Center Authority (301 W Morgan Street)
12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. Community Child Protection Team (Human Services Complex/414 E Main Street/2nd Floor/Public Conference Room)
Friday, May 26
No Meetings Scheduled
