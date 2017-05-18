East Durham Children’s Initiative announces new board members

DURHAM The East Durham Children’s Initiative (EDCI), a nonprofit providing a pipeline of services from birth to college or career for youth and families in East Durham, bas elected three new members to its board of directors.
The new directors are:
Gayle Harris, Public Health Director for the Durham County Department of Health. Harris has served the Department for 41 years, including the last eight as Public Health Director.
Michael Becketts, Assistant Secretary for Human Services at North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services. Becketts previously served as Durham County’s Department of Social Services Director for nearly five years.
Steven Pearson, Manager of IBM Corporate Citizenship & Corporate Affairs for North Carolina, South Carolina, and West Virginia. Pearson, an East Durham resident, has worked at IBM in various capacities for 14 years and serves as an Executive Leadership Coach for UNC’s Kenan-Flagler Business School.
“We’re incredibly excited to extend Board appointments to this phenomenal group of Durham leaders,” said David Reese, President and CEO of EDCI. “EDCI is committed to deepening its support for all the families that reside in the EDCI Zone,” added Barker French, EDCI co-founder and board chairman. “These new members add a dimension of experience that will help us achieve this goal.”
Now comprised of 19 members, EDCI’s Board of Directors also acknowledged the contributions of former member MaryAnn Black, Associate Vice President for Community Relations at the Duke University Health System, who rotated off EDCI’s Board in February when she was appointed to represent North Carolina’s House District 29.
“MaryAnn has served in many capacities that have benefited Durham residents, including as a founding member of the EDCI Board. We are grateful for her contributions to our work,” says French.
For more information, visit www.edci.org.
