May 16, 2017 9:55 PM

Gas leak prompts closure of section of West Main Street

Herald-Sun staff reports

Durham

The 1000 block of Main Street between Gregson and Morgan streets near Duke University's East Campus was reportedly closed Wednesday night because of a gas leak, WTVD-TV reported.

WTVD said a Durham Fire Department spokesman said the leak was the result of a broken line on a gas meter and that the leak was found and stopped by 9 p.m.

No one was hurt.

Restaurants and other buildings in the neighborhood were reportedly evacuated, but the public was being allowed to return to those buildings late Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

  Comments  

