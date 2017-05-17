Mock terror attack tests NCCU emergency response readiness

facebook twitter email Share More Videos Share Video Video link: Select Embed code: Select

facebook

facebook twitter

twitter email The N.C. Central University Police Department conducted a terror attack training exercise Wednesday and the van — a mock-up of a campus shuttle bus — feigned the drop-off and pick-up of students at the University's Miller-Morgan Building. Colin Warren-Hicks cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

The N.C. Central University Police Department conducted a terror attack training exercise Wednesday and the van — a mock-up of a campus shuttle bus — feigned the drop-off and pick-up of students at the University's Miller-Morgan Building. Colin Warren-Hicks cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com