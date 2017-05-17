16-year-old charged with shooting apparent robbery target

Durham police have arrested 16-year-old Patrick Holeman and charged him in the shooting of a reported 26-year-old robbery victim on April 20.
Holeman was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $1.5 million bond.
In the incident in question, police responded to a shooting call on Ridgeway Avenue in the McDougald Terrace public housing complex at 10:30 p.m. on April 20. There, they found two men who had been shot, including an unnamed 26-year-old male outside an apartment. He had been shot several times and was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
Holeman, who also had been shot, had been taken to the hospital in a private vehicle before police arrived.
Police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said further investigation indicated that Holeman tried to rob the 26-year-old when shots were exchanged.
Police have charged Holeman with attempted first-degree murder, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, going armed to the terror of the public, possession of a handgun by a minor, assault by pointing a gun and discharging a firearm within the city limits.
No charges have been filed against the 26-year-old apparent victim.
Anyone with more information about the case is asked to contact CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200 or Detective C.N. Walker at 919-560-4415, ext. 29311.
Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun
