Deputy named Officer of Year for Durham County Misdemeanor Diversion Program

Durham County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jamie Williams, a school resource officer at Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, has been named Officer of the Year for the Durham County Misdemeanor Diversion Program.
Williams goes above and beyond to help students who have made a mistake to turn things around, and works with the Misdemeanor Diversion Program as an important part of disrupting the “school to prison pipeline.”
“Deputy Williams is always observed by our team to be so respectful, encouraging, and fair to the young people he works with,” Kelly Andrews, MDP program directorm, said in a statement. “He goes above and beyond to know the students. He can always tell me their background and how things are for them at school and home.”
Southern Principal Jerome Leathers said the honor was well-deserved.
“We are grateful for everything he does to redirect our young people, because sometimes all that is needed is a second chance,” Leathers said.
Williams joined the Sheriff’s Office in January 2008.
He has served as a school resource officer supporting Durham Public Schools students and school communities since May 2012.
The Durham County Misdemeanor Diversion Program (MDP) is a 90-day program that seeks to avoid a first-time arrest for misdemeanor incidents with youth between the ages of 16 and 21.
Any young person charged with a first-time, nonviolent misdemeanor can be referred to MDP where they will complete diversion hours and an MDP Court session for the opportunity to keep their adult criminal justice record clean.
Greg Childress: 919-419-6645, @gchild6645
Comments