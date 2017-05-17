Duke’s Robert Califf, ex-FDA chief, stepping up to new jobs here and Silicon Valley

Physician Robert Califf, who in January stepped down as commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, has been named to new leadership roles at the Duke University Health System, Duke University and Verily Life Sciences.
Effective immediately, Califf becomes vice chancellor for health data science at Duke Health and director of a newly created cross-campus center focused on integrated health data science. On June 1, he will also join the senior management team for Verily Life Sciences, an Alphabet company. His time will be evenly split between his Duke and Verily responsibilities.
“While I was considering different options, Duke University offered me a dream job to match the Verily component,” Califf said in a blog post about the decision.
Califf “is one of the most respected figures in academic medicine today and is widely regarded as a preeminent innovator in clinical evidence generation,” said Eugene Washington, chancellor for health affairs at Duke University. “His lifelong pursuit of effectively applying clinical data to improving healthcare and population health uniquely qualifies him to lead these vitally important health data science endeavors at Duke.”
The cross-campus center Califf leads will seek to advance and create inter-campus collaborations, and help Duke build a nationally regarded network for generating evidence to guide clinical treatment. It will also work to develop a stronger presence and role for Duke in Silicon Valley and other areas known for data-science innovation and excellence.
At Verily — formerly Google Life Sciences — Califf will help guide the conversion of health-related data into practical applications to advance health and health care strategies and practice.
“Although we are in the midst of an explosion of capability in the worlds of computing and information, we have not yet learned how to effectively translate this capacity into better health and health care,” he said in his blog post. “Bridging this gap has been a recurring theme throughout my career, and it’s at the heart of what I’m hoping to accomplish at both institutions.”
Califf received his undergraduate and medical degrees from Duke, joined the faculty in 1982 and served in numerous leadership roles at Duke University School of Medicine and Duke University Health System before going to the FDA in 2015. Califf was also a founding director of the Duke Clinical Research Institute. He will maintain an appointment at DCRI.
“We’re honored that Dr. Califf has chosen this innovative career option from among the many significant and high-level opportunities that were available to him following his exceptional service as FDA Commissioner,” said Mary Klotman, dean-elect of Duke’s School of Medicine. “Better understanding the most effective, pragmatic application of the mountains of data that continue to grow is one of the great opportunities in clinical medicine in the coming years.”
