A shooting on Cannada Avenue left a teenaged woman seriously injured

An 18-year-old female was shot Monday.
Police received a report of a shooting on Cannada Avenue, off of Dearborn Drive, at 6:15 p.m. Monday, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.
An 18-year-old female and two of her friends were standing outside a house in the 2800 block of Cannada Avenue when multiple shots were fired. The 18-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries, Michael said.
As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, police investigators have not confirmed that it was a drive-by shooting.
No charges have been filed at this time.
Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks
Comments