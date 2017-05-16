Durham County

May 16, 2017 12:07 PM

A shooting on Cannada Avenue left a teenaged woman seriously injured

By Colin Warren-Hicks

cwarrenhicks@heraldsun.com

DURHAM

An 18-year-old female was shot Monday.

Police received a report of a shooting on Cannada Avenue, off of Dearborn Drive, at 6:15 p.m. Monday, police spokeswoman Kammie Michael said.

An 18-year-old female and two of her friends were standing outside a house in the 2800 block of Cannada Avenue when multiple shots were fired. The 18-year-old was shot and suffered serious injuries, Michael said.

As of 12 p.m. Tuesday, police investigators have not confirmed that it was a drive-by shooting.

No charges have been filed at this time.

Colin Warren-Hicks: 919-419-6636, @CWarrenHicks

