Annual APS Walk for the Animals set Saturday, May 20 at Duke East Campus

The public is invited to grab a leash and join the Animal Protection Society of Durham for its 2017 Walk for the Animals, Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Duke University’s East Campus lawn.
APS has set of fundraising goal of $100,000 for this year’s Walk for the Animals. With your commitment to animal welfare, and involvement with the walk, APS can give Durham animals the second chance they deserve — to live happy lives.
When you register to walk, you will be directed to create a walk fundraising page through the peer-to-peer fundraising web page everydayhero.com. With everydayhero, you will be able to create a Walk for the Animals profile, set a fundraising goal, form a walking team with friends, and share your page via email and social media. You can also visit the Walk for the Animals main page, where you can see top individual and team fundraisers.
If you are interested in being an event sponsor, vendor, Vets In Action team, or if you’d like to donate toward the Walk top fundraiser prizes, please fill out an online form and scan and email it to the contact on the form, or mail to APS at 2117 E. Club Blvd., Durham, NC 27704.
For event updates, keep checking this page, or visit our Facebook event page. For additional questions or information on the Walk please contact Shelley Smith, APS Events and Communications Manager, at 919-560-0640 x235, or events@apsofdurham.org.
