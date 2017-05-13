Durham man, 51, dies after apparently causing five-vehicle wreck on North Duke Street

The result of a preliminary police investigation released late Friday indicated that Gregory Amos, 51, of Durham, was traveling southbound in a 2002 BMW 325i when his vehicle crossed the center lane into oncoming traffic, striking three vehicles traveling northbound.
A fourth vehicle was hit as the result of the driver of one of the struck vehicles losing control and hitting another vehicle.
Amos later died at Duke University Hospital from injuries incurred in the wreck.
Five vehicles, including Amos’ BMW, were involved in the crash, according to Durham Police Department spokesman Wil Glenn.
The wreck occurred at about 1:45 p.m. Friday on North Duke Street near the intersection with Stadium Drive, the entrance to Durham County Memorial Stadium. North Duke Street was closed for almost three hours after the wreck, reopening just before 5 p.m. Friday.
According to Glenn and the initial police report, Amos first struck the driver’s side of a 2011 Audi A6 driven by Armon Roberts who was traveling northbound in the far right lane. Amos’ vehicle continued south a short distance later and struck a 2013 Chevy Equinox driven by Anita Hepditch.
As a result of the second collision Amos’ front left wheel separated from his vehicle and flew into the windshield of a 2006 Toyota RAV4 driven by Suzanne Humphries. Hepditch, who was traveling in the far left northbound lane, was forced into the left side of a 2000 Toyota Camry driven by Brian Mincey, who was traveling in the northbound far right lane.
Amos’ BMW spun and came to rest against a fire hydrant on the northwest corner of North Duke Street and Stadium Drive.
Humphries and a passenger in her vehicle and Mincey were not injured.
Four other people involved or the occupants of their vehicles were transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Police say speed was an apparent factor in the wreck, but the circumstances leading up to the crash were still under investigation.
Mark Donovan
