Durham County

May 12, 2017 6:37 PM

Police arrest, charge Durham man in Jan. 3 carjacking

By Mark Donovan

mdonovan@heraldsun.com

Durham

Members of the U.S. Marshals Joint Fugitive Task Force arrested Maricos Deshawn Clayton, 25, of Durham Friday in connection with a carjacking that occurred in January near the intersection of Weldon Terrace and Owen Street.

Clayton was arrested on Barbee Road and charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon, felony conspiracy and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and was being held in the Durham County jail in lieu of $530,000 bond.

In the carjacking incident, the victim told police he was dropping a female off at her residence when four males approached him and stole his car at gunpoint on Jan. 3. The car was located several hours later on Hickory Street.

A second suspect, Devonta Jaqjuan McCallum, 24, was arrested on Jan. 29 on robbery charges in connection with this case. McCallum remains in Durham County jail in lieu of $250,000 bond.

Mark Donovan: 919-419-6655, @TheHerald_Sun

