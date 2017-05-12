Lakewood teacher named DPS’ top media coordinator

Tori Gredvig is the first recipient of the Durham Public Schools' first “Media Coordinator of the Year” award.
Gredvig, who works at Lakewood Montessori Middle School, is described as a “remarkable” media coordinator who is dedicated and exemplifies the role.
She has worked at Lakewood for five years, where school officials said she engages students in the “Learning Commons” with innovative and collaborative projects.
Gredvig also involves volunteers from the community including those from Duke and N.C. Central universities and UNC-Chapel Hill.
She also coached the Lakewood team to a victory in the 2017 Middle School Battle of the Books competition, where it advanced to the regional competition.
There were 56 nominations for 16 different media coordinators, eight of whom moved onto the final rounds. There was only a three point difference among the three finalists in the scoring of the final application round.
Gredvig will be nominated for the North Carolina School Library Media Association Media Coordinator of the Year award.
Barbara Berry at Githens and Vanessa Calhoun at Carrington Middle School were the other finalists.
Northern wins Battle of the Books
Northern High School, coached by Ruth Key and Laurie Thompson, recently emerged as the winning team in the Second Annual DPS High School Battle of the Books.
Northern was followed by the School for Creative Studies, coached by Kristen Street.
Hillside High School, coached by Beth Strauss, came in third place and was followed by Southern School of Energy and Sustainability, coached by Sheila Matlock and Mattie Perry-Johnson.
Acton Academy has scholarships
Acton Academy is currently accepting applications for 12 full-time middle school scholarships.
The scholarships were made possible, thanks to a gift from a anonymous donor who wanted to give local students a chance to attend the mastery-based middle school program.
“We are looking for students that seek challenges” school co-founder Jay Sunde said in a news release. “Young people who ask great questions, find interesting and creative solutions to challenging problems, and serve their community in a generous and productive way.”
Students who attend Acton receive a project-based education.
Each student is required to complete in-depth, hands-on projects that integrate critical 21st century skills while independently navigating their own education with an eye to developing their inherent interests.
The scholarship is available for rising middle-schoolers in grades 5-8.
Application details can be found at www.actonacademydurham.org/valorscholarship.
The deadline to apply is July 1.
