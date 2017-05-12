Durham County

May 12, 2017 1:02 PM

Sheriff’s Office seeking break-ins suspect Brandon Neville of Durham

Durham County Sheriff’s Office

Durham

The Durham County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in its search for Brandon Deshawn Neville, 25, of Durham.

Neville is wanted in connection with a rash of home break-ins this month. Investigators believe he shot a dog during a home break-in on May 5 on Cheek Road. Neville should be considered armed and dangerous.

A preliminary investigation shows thieves are targeting homes and businesses in the eastern and northern sections of Durham County. Detectives have responded to two burglaries at businesses and 16 home break-ins since May 1.

They have not yet determined whether the break-ins are connected.

The Durham Sheriff’s Office is working closely with the Durham Police Department and the Orange and Person county sheriff’s offices to make arrests and recover stolen items.

Anyone with information on Neville’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 919-560-0900 or CrimeStoppers at 919-683-1200.

CrimeStoppers pays cash rewards if the information leads to arrest in a felony case.

Tips can also be emailed to crimetip@durhamsheriff.org.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children 0:46

Durham Rescue Mission brings Easter joy to children
It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center 0:28

It’s baby season at the Duke Lemur Center
Supporters rally in support of UNC Center for Civil Rights 0:57

Supporters rally in support of UNC Center for Civil Rights

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos